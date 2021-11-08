HBCU president receives professional achievement award from alma mater

Morris Brown College has made waves over the past few years, thanks to President Dr. Kevin James. He recently received an award for bringing the HBCU back from the brink of disrepair with new programs and partnerships.

Winthrop University held its Alumni Awards Dinner on October 9, where it recognized notable leaders making an impact, including Dr. Kevin James, whose successful efforts to achieve re-accreditation and federal funding for Morris Brown College hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Dr. Kevin James received the Alumni Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes alumni ​​”who significantly contribute to the quality of life in his or her community, the development of values and morals within others and serve as an outstanding citizen,” according to Winthrop University.

Dr. James earned the award in 2020, but the pandemic moved up last year’s winners with with winners for 2021.

HBCU president recognized

In an email to The Black Wall Street Times, representatives of Winthrop University explained why they chose the 2001 graduate for the award, citing his dedication to achieving re-accreditation for the historically Black college of Morris Brown in Atlanta, Georgia. Moreover, the college’s 19th president also stabilized finances and increased fundraising. He’s led the college in reaching record-breaking enrollment increases from the last 20 years.

Most notably, Dr. Kevin James scored a $30 million partnership with HIlton Hotels Worldwide and CGI Merchant Group to develop a hotel on Morris Brown’s campus. It provides students with hands-on training in the hospitality and restaurant industries.

“The Winthrop Alumni Association is proud to recognize Dr. James’ career in higher education, particularly his transformational leadership at Morris Brown College and how he continually gives back to the community. It’s especially a point of pride for Winthrop Black alumni.” said Byron Putman, Winthrop Class of 1994 and president of the Winthrop Alumni Association Executive Board.

Providing a walking example of Black excellence, Dr. Kevin James was also named 2021 College President of the Year by the Greater Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce and one of Atlanta’s most powerful leaders by Atlanta Magazine.