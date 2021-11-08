Lawsuits pile up against Travis Scott after 8 die at Astroworld concert

A music festival in Houston, Texas, turned deadly over the weekend, as at least eight people died while headliner Travis Scott performed. A 14-year-old was one of the victims of the stampede, which was initially ignored by concert officials.

Astroworld in Houston was the site of the deadly event, which saw hundreds of concert-goers surge toward Mr. Scott as he performed. Immediately people were crushed, gasping for air and begging for help as security watched helplessly and cameramen looked on, videoing the singer’s performance.

One security guard is being investigated for drug use prior to the deadly event, which saw hundreds of injuries on top of the deaths. Houston officials have also opened up a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the concert and festival organizers.

Flurry of lawsuits filed against Scott, organizers

Attendee Kristian Parades, 23, is seeking $1m in damages for his injuries during the concert. He is alleging Mr. Scott, who is one of the concert’s organizers, was negligent in providing a safe environment. Two other civil and criminal lawsuits have also been filed, with more expected in the coming days.

Videos and personal accounts of the deadly music festival spread through social media over the weekend, as survivors grappled with the events that took place. One attendee, Seanna Faith, wrote on Instagram, “Within the first 30 seconds of the first song, people began to drown in other people… breathing became something only a few were capable of… people began to choke one another… it became more and more violent.”

The same attendee begged for help from security guards and videographers, who were attempting to capture Mr. Scott’s performance. “We begged security to help us, for the performer to see us, to know something was wrong. We know there was a very big chance some of us would not make it out alive,” Faith said.

Travis Scott apologizes

Mr. Scott, who eventually stopped the concert several times before finishing his full set, expressed his condolences on Twitter. “My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted,” he wrote.

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions at a strange apology video Travis Scott posted shortly after the tragedy in which he continually placed his hand on his forehead while offering condolences to the families of victims. Meanwhile, no tears were visible in his eyes.

“I just want to send out prayers to the ones that was lost last night,” Scott posted in a clip posted on his Instagram Stories. “We’re actually working right now to identify the families so we can help assist them through this tough time.” He added, “You know my fans, my fans really mean the world to me and I’ll always just really want to leave them with a positive experience. Any time I can make out anything that’s going on, I stop the show and help them get the help they need. I could just never imagine the severity of the situation.”

Travis Scott cancels upcoming appearance at Day N Vegas

All in all, hundreds of people sought medical attention at the concert. 25 people were taken to the hospital with injuries, while at least eight people died at the music festival. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27 years old:

Axel Acosta, 21.

Danish Baig, 27.

Franco Patiño, 21.

Jacob Jurinek.

Brianna Rodriguez, 21.

John Hilgert, 14.

Rudy Peña, 23.

On Monday, reports surfaced saying Travis Scott has canceled his upcoming appearance at this weekend’s Day N Vegas concert, with unnamed sources saying the rapper is too “emotionally distraught.”

The Black Wall St Times will continue to update this story as more information about the victims is released.