Education

Liberian teen’s selfless act leads to HBCU scholarship

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
liberia scholarship
Emmanuel Tuloe
One Liberian student is getting the chance of a lifetime after a selfless act of generosity. Emmanuel Tuloe returned a bag containing over $50,000 which he found on the side of the road, and now the Liberian teenager is going to college. 

Mr. Tuloe, a West African teenager and motorcycle taxi driver who lives in Tappita City, Liberia, found the money in a bag while working last month. After hearing on the radio that a local businesswoman had lost a large amount of money, he realized the bag belonged to her, and returned it, with all the cash inside. 

Mr. Tuloe was initially concerned about his safety after finding the satchel, and gave the money to his aunt for safekeeping until he could find the owner. “Because it was plenty of (money), I brought it home and gave it to my aunty to keep until the owner could ask for it,” he said in an interview. 

Emmanuel Tuloe. Photo Credit: Mubarak Showole

American university offers scholarship for good deed

Unfortunately, not everyone agreed with his decision to return the money. Mr. Tuloe continued,“Since my decision, when I have a breakdown on the highway and some of my rider friends see me, they don’t help. They say I acted stupid to find and return money.” 

Yet it was his act of generosity and selflessness that led to an even greater reward: the chance to attend college in the United States. Mr. Tuloe, who dropped out of school in the seventh grade in order to support his family by working, will attend Livingstone College, a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in North Carolina.

Every four years the school, located in Salisbury, NC, offers two Liberian students the opportunity to attend college tuition-free, thanks to a partnership with the school’s Liberian Organization. When the school president, Jimmy Jenkins, learned about Mr. Tuloe’s good deed, he reached out to the young man, offering him a scholarship. 

University president “proud to have” Mr. Tuloe

Additionally, Mr. Tuloe was offered several gifts worth over $10,000, including school supplies, and a mattress which he has stated will go to his grandmother, who has supported his efforts toward continuing his education.

“Education is the surest vehicle for upward mobility in the world,” Mr. Jenkins said. “This young man clearly understands that… what he wanted most was to finish his education.”

According to Livingstone College president Jimmy Jenkins, “We would be proud to have him among our student population. He is a beacon of hope for his generation and for his country.” 

In addition to receiving the scholarship, he’s also been recognized by the Center for Transparency and Accountability of Liberia (CENTAL). He also received honors from Liberian President George Weah.

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

