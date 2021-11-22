Together Oklahoma to host virtual, in-person event on building grassroots political power

Oklahoma Policy Institute’s grassroots advocacy arm Together Oklahoma (TOK) will host a virtual and in-person event on Nov. 30 designed to support and empower advocates across the state.

“People Have the Power: Preserving Democracy Through Participation” will be live-streamed starting at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30, via the Together Oklahoma website (TogetherOK.org) and the OK Policy website (okpolicy.org). It will also be streamed live on the organizations’ social media channels.

TOK will host in-person watch parties that are free and open to the public. The events are currently planned in Ada, Ardmore, Bartlesville, Claremore, Guthrie, Lawton, McAlester, Muskogee, Sapulpa, and Tahlequah. Other watch parties may be added. For a complete list of locations and more details, visit TogetherOK.org/Events.

Keynote Speaker: Frederick Isasi

The event will feature a keynote speech by Frederick Isasi, Executive Director of Families USA will keynote the event. Families USA remains one of the country’s leading nonpartisan, nonprofit health care advocacy organizations.

With decades of experience in health care, public policy, and law, Isasi brings decades of experience in health care, public policy and law, according to a TOK press release.

In addition, Isasi is an expert on the social issues and solutions related to improving policies and health outcomes. He frequently provides Congressional testimony on health policy issues and is a sought-after national speaker.

Following his speech, OK Policy’s Outreach and Legislative Director Angela Monson will moderate a panel discussion to highlight building political power. The panelists will discuss effective tactics and strategies of civic engagement to make positive changes for all Oklahomans. Panelists are scheduled to include:

Tamya Cox-Toure, Executive Director of the ACLU of Oklahoma,

Stephanie Henson, Board Member for the League of Women Voters of Oklahoma,

Marianne Smith, Tri-Chair for the Poor People’s Campaign – Oklahoma, and

Mark Davies, Executive Committee Member for Rank the Vote Oklahoma.

Expanding people power

Ultimately, fair and open access to voting, the power of the ballot, the power of collective action, and other social justice issues will be included in the discussion.

Together OK, a program of OK Policy, is a nonpartisan coalition of citizens working together to secure a robust future for our state. The organization seeks to provide grassroots education and training to help Oklahomans self-advocate for policy changes that can promote a prosperous future for themselves and their neighbors.

For more information about this event and statewide community watch parties, visit TogetherOK.org/Events.