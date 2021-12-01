Michigan teen charged with terrorism as an adult in high school shooting

The Michigan teenager that brought a semi-automatic pistol to his high school and opened fire on his classmates has been charged with murder, terrorism, and other charges as an adult.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at Michigan’s Oxford High School in Oxford Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

Investigators say Crumbley was armed with a 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol purchased last week by his father.

Four students were killed in the shooting with ages ranging from 14 to 17. The victims were Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17. Several other teachers and students were shot with some still in critical condition.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday’s shooting “horrific” and urged action around gun violence in a video statement.

For Hana, Tate, Madisyn, Justin, and their families. For the entire Oxford community. Michigan stands together.

“Yesterday was every student’s, teacher’s and parent’s worst nightmare. The death of multiple students and the shooting of others, including a teacher, at Oxford High School is horrific,” she said in a statement. “This is a time for Michiganders to come together for the Oxford community. We have to wrap our arms around this town that’s going through unimaginable pain and heartbreak.”

Video from a student inside Oxford High School showed the scene inside a classroom during the five-minute shooting spree. It appears to show the shooter trying to get into the classroom by impersonating a sheriff officer.

Video from a student inside Oxford High School showed the scene inside a classroom during the five-minute shooting spree. It appears to show the shooter trying to get into the classroom by impersonating a sheriff officer.

Prosecutors are also considering charges against the parents of Crumbley.

“We are considering charges against both parents,” McDonald announced during today’s press conference.