Michigan teen charged with terrorism as an adult in high school shooting

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Oxford High School
Oxford High School sophomore Allison Hepp, 15, holds a candle as she bows her head in prayer during a vigil after the Oxford High School school shootings, Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at LakePoint Community Church in Oxford, Mich. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP)
The Michigan teenager that brought a semi-automatic pistol to his high school and opened fire on his classmates has been charged with murder, terrorism, and other charges as an adult.

15-year-old Ethan Crumbley will be charged with four counts of first-degree murder, one count of terrorism causing death, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald.

The shooting occurred Tuesday at Michigan’s Oxford High School in Oxford Township, about 30 miles north of Detroit.

Investigators say Crumbley was armed with a 9mm Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol purchased last week by his father.

Four students were killed in the shooting with ages ranging from 14 to 17. The victims were Tate Myre, 16, Hanna St. Julian, 14, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17. Several other teachers and students were shot with some still in critical condition.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called Tuesday’s shooting “horrific” and urged action around gun violence in a video statement.

“Yesterday was every student’s, teacher’s and parent’s worst nightmare. The death of multiple students and the shooting of others, including a teacher, at Oxford High School is horrific,” she said in a statement. “This is a time for Michiganders to come together for the Oxford community. We have to wrap our arms around this town that’s going through unimaginable pain and heartbreak.”

Video from a student inside Oxford High School showed the scene inside a classroom during the five-minute shooting spree. It appears to show the shooter trying to get into the classroom by impersonating a sheriff officer.

Prosecutors are also considering charges against the parents of Crumbley.

“We are considering charges against both parents,” McDonald announced during today’s press conference.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

