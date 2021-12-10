Health

Black Med Student Revolutionizes Medical Illustrations

by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
by Erika Stone, Senior Staff Writer
Chidiebere Ibe medical illustration of a Black fetus.
Chidiebere Ibe medical illustration of a Black fetus.
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Chidiebere Ibe, a Nigerian medical illustrator, noticed something unusual in medical textbooks: all the diagrams were illustrations of White patients. He took it upon himself to change the narrative, illustrating medical textbooks showing Black patients’ bodies. 

In late November, an illustration of a Black fetus drawn by Ibe went viral on Instagram. His artistic piece even received a “Thank You” from world-renowned filmmaker Ava DuVernay. 

For many people, it is the first time they have seen a medical illustration of a Black woman pregnant with a Black fetus.

He’s been surprised at the reaction to his drawings.  Ibe says, “The purpose was to keep talking about what I’m passionate about—equity in healthcare—and also to show the beauty of Black people.” 

The gifted illustrator stressed that the lack of diversity in medical textbooks has important implications for medical trainees.

Ibe ambitiously crowd-sourced money for medical school through his position as a medical illustrator for the Journal of Global Neurosurgery. He is now a first-year medical student in Ukraine. Ibe has plans to become a neurosurgeon. 

Racial disparities in healthcare persist, with Black maternal mortality rates over twice that of White women. His work underscores how the healthcare industry has historically focused on White patient care.  

See also
Lee Elder, first Black golfer to play in the Masters, passes away at age 87
x

Erika Stone is a graduate student in the Master of Social Work program at the University of Oklahoma, and a graduate assistant at Schusterman Library. A Chess Memorial Scholar, she has a B.A. in Psychology and Creative Writing from the University of Michigan. Erika studies policy, community organizing, and critical theories, and plans to apply for a Ph.D. in Organizational and Community Leadership. She is on the board of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, and is a contributor to the OU School of Social Work’s antiracism curriculum.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen show covid vaccinations...

OK-CADP seeks to spare mentally ill death row...

Mental Health expert breaks down coping skills for...

Humblr Hustlr and EFFECT Fitness hosts fitness bootcamp

Thousands of Oklahomans still eligible for health care...

Actress Halle Berry to serve as race captain...

First Flint, now Benton Harbor. Michigan finds lead...

Outdoor fitness park opens in Historic Greenwood District

Nets say Kyrie Irving ineligible to play in...

Tulsa’s McLain high school partners with local clinic...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.