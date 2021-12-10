News

Steph Curry set to break all-time NBA 3-point record

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Steph Curry 3-point
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots a 3-point basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to break the NBA record for all-time 3-pointers made, sometime within the next two games. The three-time NBA champion sits only ten 3-pointers behind the all-time leader Ray Allen.

An NBA Hall-of-Famer, Allen finished his 18-year NBA career with 2,973 made 3-pointers. The legendary player set the mark in 1,300 career games.

By comparison, Curry has played in just 786 games.

At 33, Curry is the reigning NBA scoring champion. The Warriors superstar continues to shoot the ball at an unprecedented level. He is currently on pace to set the single-season record of made 3-pointers in his 12th season with the league.

“I work hard to try to put myself in position to have success, and confidence in my game and how I play, and all that goes into it,” Curry said. “With that confidence does come creativity and ability to go out and stretch your imagination for what’s possible out there and honestly, I just love what I do. So, there’s always joy that comes with it.”

NBA Legend Ray Allen says Curry “really operates in a lane of his own”

Curry had a chance to break the record in his last game against the Portland Trailblazers, coached by Chauncey Billups. Needing to make sixteen 3-pointers would seem unfathomable for anyone else, but this is Steph Curry we’re talking about.

“The game has changed a ton. Quite frankly, he’s the reason why,” Coach Billups said. “He’s one of the most influential players to ever play the game, the way he’s changed the way everybody kind of plays the game.”

“It’s been fascinating to watch. It only seems fitting that this is the path that Steph is on,” Ray Allen, now 46, said of Curry. “People have compared him to myself and Reggie (Miller) and other past shooters. He really operates in a lane of his own.”

Curry and the Golden State Warriors currently lead the NBA in wins. The team’s next three games are:

  • Saturday, at Philidelphia 76ers (against his brother Seth)
  • Monday, at Indiana Pacers
  • Tuesday, at New York Knicks
See also
Mayor-Elect Andre Dickens To Succeed Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms In Atlanta  
x

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Jussie Smollett found guilty on five counts of...

As classrooms become more racially diverse, teachers remain...

Black Med Student Revolutionizes Medical Illustrations

Kanye and Drake give fans the ultimate Verzuz...

Investigation reveals years of racist text messages between...

Travis Scott speaks publicly for the first time...

Simone Biles named Time Magazine’s 2021 Athlete of...

Calls grow to strip Rep. Boebert of committee...

Tiger Woods to make first golf return following...

Black couple suing after home appraises for $500k...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.