Steph Curry set to break all-time NBA 3-point record

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry is expected to break the NBA record for all-time 3-pointers made, sometime within the next two games. The three-time NBA champion sits only ten 3-pointers behind the all-time leader Ray Allen.

An NBA Hall-of-Famer, Allen finished his 18-year NBA career with 2,973 made 3-pointers. The legendary player set the mark in 1,300 career games.

By comparison, Curry has played in just 786 games.

At 33, Curry is the reigning NBA scoring champion. The Warriors superstar continues to shoot the ball at an unprecedented level. He is currently on pace to set the single-season record of made 3-pointers in his 12th season with the league.

“I work hard to try to put myself in position to have success, and confidence in my game and how I play, and all that goes into it,” Curry said. “With that confidence does come creativity and ability to go out and stretch your imagination for what’s possible out there and honestly, I just love what I do. So, there’s always joy that comes with it.”

NBA Legend Ray Allen says Curry “really operates in a lane of his own”

Curry had a chance to break the record in his last game against the Portland Trailblazers, coached by Chauncey Billups. Needing to make sixteen 3-pointers would seem unfathomable for anyone else, but this is Steph Curry we’re talking about.

“The game has changed a ton. Quite frankly, he’s the reason why,” Coach Billups said. “He’s one of the most influential players to ever play the game, the way he’s changed the way everybody kind of plays the game.”

“It’s been fascinating to watch. It only seems fitting that this is the path that Steph is on,” Ray Allen, now 46, said of Curry. “People have compared him to myself and Reggie (Miller) and other past shooters. He really operates in a lane of his own.”

Curry and the Golden State Warriors currently lead the NBA in wins. The team’s next three games are: