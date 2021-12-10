Entertainment

Kanye and Drake give fans the ultimate Verzuz at “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Kanye West and Drake
Last night, like LATE last night, Kanye West and Drake teamed up to give fans the ultimate concert experience at the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert.

The concert was streamed on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

It was supposed to start at 8 pm PST/10 pm CST but didn’t actually kick off until 9:30 pm PST. People in the midwest (including us) and East Coast were HURTING staying up so late.

The Black Wall Street Times live-tweeted the concert in a thread where you can follow along and see just how amazing the concert was.

The concert was a shock to most because for years there has been a known beef between Kanye and Drake. Both even included subliminal jabs in their most recent albums about the other artist. Kanye’s “Donda” and Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy”. 

In a video posted on November 8, Kanye said “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back-and-forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other, and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Ye has dedicated the benefit concert to raising awareness of the need for prison and sentencing reform by supporting legal resource groups and community advocates, including organizations such as Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change, Hustle 2.0, and Uptown People’s Law Center.

Why Hoover is in Prison

Hoover was a founding member of the Gangster Disciples, a Chicago street gang. A 1973 murder led to a sentence of 150 to 200 years in prison. When determined he continued to run a criminal enterprise from prison, Hoover was given life in 1997.  He is currently serving his sentence in isolation in a supermax facility in Colorado.

