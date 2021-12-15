Governor Stitt seems to use taxpayer dollars for anti-vaccine mandate vids

TULSA, Okla. – The office of Governor Kevin Stitt (R-OK) has released a series of videos criticizing President Biden’s vaccine mandate. The videos, seemingly paid for with taxpayer dollars, splice together speeches from the Governor and the president with dramatic music.

The campaign-style ads depict the governor as “fighting to defend the freedom” of Oklahomans. Both of the videos end with the official state logo flashing across the screen.

“President Biden thinks the majority should get to control the lives of the minority,” reads a caption for one of the videos. “That’s why I’m fighting back to defend our freedom.”

However, in Stitt’s State of the State address earlier this year, he lauded the Republican ‘supermajority’ in the Oklahoma legislature.

“More than 80% of the House and the Senate are now led by conservative Oklahomans,” Governor Stitt said. A few sentences later, the Governor added Republicans would “protect” Oklahomans from “radical liberals”.

Now, it seems, the Governor’s tone is changing.



More than half of the public statements on social media from the Governor’s office in the past week have been about combatting vaccination mandates. None of these posts have encouraged Oklahomans to get the life-saving vaccine.

Stitt’s use of taxpayer money to stymie vaccination efforts comes as cases rise again across the state. According to current data, Oklahoma remains one of the top ten most unvaccinated states in the country. Similarly, Oklahoma also has one of the top ten death rates from COVID-19 nationwide.

While posts about the Governor’s pushback on national vaccination efforts in the last few months are abundant, posts encouraging vaccinations are difficult to find. A cursory review of his social media shows the Governor hasn’t posted a pro-vaccine message in the last 100 days.