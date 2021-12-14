Steph Curry breaks all-time NBA 3-point record

Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry broke the all-time NBA 3-point record Tuesday night against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Curry needed just two 3-pointers entering the game to break Ray Allen’s record of 2,973 made 3-pointers. The record-breaking three came at 7 minutes to go in the first quarter.

The cheapest tickets for the game were going for $600/each in the nose bleeds and according to Sports Business Reporter Darren Rovell, a pair of courtside seats sold an hour before gametime for $24,149 on StubHub.

Madison Square Garden has always been hailed as the Mecca of Basketball. For Curry to break the record on national television in the world’s most famous arena marks a big win for him and the sport.

And when Curry broke the record, the game paused as the crowd acknowledged his tremendous achievement.

NBA Hall-of-Famer Ray Allen finished his 18-year NBA career with 2,973 made 3-pointers. Curry broke the record in just 789 games.

“It’s been fascinating to watch. It only seems fitting that this is the path that Steph is on,” Ray Allen, now 46, said of Curry. “People have compared him to myself and Reggie (Miller) and other past shooters. He really operates in a lane of his own.”

Allen was present at the game to congratulate Curry on his achievement. Reggie Miller, another widely considered top-5 shooter of all time, was also present calling the game for TNT.

“I wanted to make sure that I was here for Steph, because this is such a monumental occasion,” Allen said before the game.

“Tonight is the night for Step Curry and his flowers,” added Miller.

Curry is highly regarded as the greatest shooter of all time, and this latest record only seems to solidify that belief.