“Advancements” TV series to highlight plant-based plastic

by The Black Wall Street Times
Sharina Perry, creator of Utopia Plastix. (Photo provided)
Tune in to CNBC on Sat., Jan. 8 at 2:30 p.m. ET to explore the latest developments in science and technology.

JUPITER, FL—The award-winning series, Advancements with Ted Danson, is scheduled to broadcast a new episode featuring a plant-based alternative to petroleum-based plastics on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. ET, as it kicks off its sixth season.

The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today’s consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world. 

The new episode will educate about a more sustainable alternative to petroleum-based plastics as it explores how Utopia Plastix’ next-generation of plant-based plastics are helping to address the global concerns of single-use plastics. Viewers will see how the plant-based resin, being produced in USA FDA Compliant ISO Certified Manufacturing Facilities, yields a stronger product with other additional benefits.

Creator Sharina Perry at a Utopia Plastix manufacturing facility. (Photo provided)

Cutting-edge technology to change the world

With a look at how burnout and turnover affect the healthcare community as a whole, the show will explore some of the challenges facing healthcare workers today – both prior to and as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Hearing from experts in the field, viewers will see how CommWell Health is helping to improve wellbeing in the healthcare industry by instilling a corporate culture blueprint focused on organizational culture, quality of care, financial sustainability, and governance.

See also
Louisiana judge on unpaid leave after video airs of her saying N-word; blames it on sedative

Next, the episode will focus on how Greentech Minerals Holdings’ (Greentech Minerals) specialized services are dedicated to building US-allied supply chains and to providing mission assurance and support to the US-allied manufacturing base. Audiences will learn how Greentech Minerals provides global security and de-risking strategies to the critical minerals production and renewable energy supply chain sectors.

The series will also look at the importance of cyber security while it educates about how SPYCHATTER works to protect data via its AR technology, software, and applications. Spectators will see how it uses a patented laser technology to share data and help the healthcare sector share information in delicate environments. 

“This season is full of exciting stories that are sure to enlighten and educate viewers,” said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for the Advancements series. Dustin Schwarz, director of programming added, “we can’t wait to see what season 6 has in store for us.”

For more information visit www.AdvancementsTV.com  or call (866) 496-4065.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

