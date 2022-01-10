The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboots Super Bowl Sunday 2022

If you’re reminiscing the nostalgia of ’90s sitcoms, your long wait is over. This Black History Month, a reboot of America’s favorite classic “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” titled “BEL-AIR,” streams on Peacock.

Bringing the beloved sitcom “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” into modern-day America, the new drama series “Bel-Air” portrays Will’s journey from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air in a new, dramatic way.

You know the Banks family, but not like this.

New Series Descripion

In Bel-Air, Will navigates the conflicts, emotions, and biases in a world far from the one he’s always known as he reckons with the power of second chances.

Executive produced by Will Smith and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ’90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens.

Jabari Banks stars as Will and a creative team that includes Cooper, who serves as director, co-writer, and executive producer, as well as co-showrunners and executive producers TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson.

Producers Comments

T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners:

“At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family. We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series – Will’s life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth; however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It’s been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time. The series was the fabric of so many of our upbringings, tied to memories and the joy of seeing ourselves represented on TV so it is important to us to pay respect to its legacy.” “During the development of Bel-Air, the most daunting question was: Could we find a young actor who’d be able to step into the role of Will Smith? Well, did we ever find him. His name is Jabari Banks and he won our hearts in the same way he won this role. Our creative team, including Will Smith, recognized that Jabari embodied the talent, charisma, and sheer swagger necessary to make this iconic role his own.”

Morgan Cooper, Director, Co-Writer, Executive Producer:

“With this dramatic reimagining, we wanted to create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series. Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format. We’re able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of a family. “My approach to the series started with a deep focus on tone and really being intentional with my creative choices. I’m inspired by a lot of things as a director; it could be a random conversation, memories from my past, it could be art, music, fashion. Everything can be inspiration, and having a two-season order gives us the opportunity to go infinitely deeper narratively, visually, and aesthetically. I think that with Bel-Air we have created something unique and honest.

From Executive Producer Will Smith and Westbrook Studios, BEL-AIR is streaming Super Bowl Sunday, February 13. Super Bowl LVI will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and will be presented live beginning at 1 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.