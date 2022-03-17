News

All Black, female World War 2 Battalion to be honored by White House

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
All Black, female World War 2 Battalion to be honored by White House
An all-women, all-Black battalion that served overseas in World War II is on the last leg of a long journey to finally receive recognition. National Archives and Records Administration
FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

The only all-Black, all-female battalion to serve in World War II in the U.S. and Europe will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal after President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill on Monday. Considering only six members of the esteemed battalion are believed to be alive today, it’s about time somebody gave them their flowers.

The bill, which was co-sponsored by the entire New Hampshire delegation, will honor the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, a.k.a. the “Six Triple Eight” — a group of Black women who raised the morale of millions by sorting and routing mail for American service members and civilians in Europe and the United States. Warehouses in Birmingham, England were reportedly filled with millions of pieces of undelivered mail until the 6888th showed up.

Black people have made mailing easier for centuries.

“We helped each other. We worked with each other,” retired Maj. Fanny Griffin McClendon, who served as a supervisor in the battalion, told ABC News last month after the Senate passed the bill, which has now been signed into law by Pres. Biden.

Much like the RedTails, Da Five Bloods, Hidden Figures, and other films which showcase our talents well after the fact, this real-life battalion returned home from the war with no fanfare, even though some have been advocating for the women of “Six Triple Eight” to be honored for years.

These women have long deserved their day.

“They never got a parade, they never got a salute,” said Brenda Partridge-Brown, the daughter of Willie Bell Irvin, who served in the battalion. Partridge-Brown said that she only became aware that her mother was a part of the battalion after a Google search 20 years after her mother’s death.

Created at a time when there was a shortage of qualified postal officers with mail beginning to pile up, the all-Black 1944 battalion would include 824 enlisted Black women and 31 officers from the Women’s Army Corps, the Army Service Forces, and the Army Air Forces.

When given a chance, Black Excellence thrives.

Only White women were initially admitted, but following a push from first lady Eleanor Roosevelt and civil rights leader Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune, Black women were eventually admitted, although segregation continued, according to the ACMH.

For Partridge-Brown, honoring the women and their contributions to their country is long overdue. “It just means the world to me to know that my mother’s service was not in vain,” she said.

The White House has yet to confirm the ceremony date.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Marjorie Taylor Greene blames Ukraine and U.S. for...

Residents whose homes were built on landfill win...

Tired of ‘springing forward’? America may make daylight...

Brittney Griner detention in Russia extended to May...

Netflix is testing a new feature that charges...

Scottish judge rules Texas prisons violate international human...

Wells Fargo denied over half its Black mortgage...

Jussie Smollett released from jail pending conviction appeal

Gay cartoon characters cause outrage but hypersexual rappers...

Charlotte pastor gifts $10k worth of free gas...

THE BLACK WALL STREET TIMES

Support Black-owned media, learn our stories and diverse perspectives by subscribing below.