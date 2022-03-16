News

Jussie Smollett released from jail pending conviction appeal

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Jussie Smollett raises his hand while proclaiming his innocence as he is taken out of the courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Court Building to begin his 150-day jail sentence on March 10, 2022. (WTTW News)
Jussie Smollett was released from jail Wednesday night pending an appeal of his conviction of making a false report to police.

The former “Empire” actor was sentenced last Thursday to 30 months of felony probation, including 150 days in jail, and ordered to pay restitution of more than $120,000 and a $25,000 fine by Cook County Circuit Judge James Linn.

The Illinois appeals court ruled Wednesday that Smollett “shall be released from custody upon posting of a personal recognizance bond in the amount of $150,000.”

Typically, a personal recognizance bond means that a person is released from custody on the condition that they will show up to all future court proceedings, usually without having to pay any money.

A judge found that because Smollett had been convicted of “non-violent” offenses, the court would allow him to be released from jail during the appeal process and the appellate court would not be able to hear and rule on his appeal before his sentence was up.

Jussie Smollett’s Emergency Appeal

After his sentencing, Smollett’s legal team filed an emergency appeal arguing that he would be “irreparably harmed” if he spends any time at Cook County Jail. 

His attorneys also stated that exposure to Covid-19 is a serious risk since Smollett is immunocompromised.

Two appellate justices ruled that Jussie Smollett should be released, while one justice on the panel dissented and said Smollett should stay in jail.

Special prosecutor Dan Webb opposed his release, claiming there was “no emergency that warrants the extraordinary relief of staying” the sentence.

No date for his appeal has been set yet.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

