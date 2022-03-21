News

Black Wall Street “Legacy Fest” back for a second year, organizers say

by Nate Morris
Black Wall Street Legacy Festival back for a second year, organizers say
The last three known living survivors in a horse-drawn carriage during commemoration events honoring the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Hughes Van Ellis (left), Lessie Benningfield Randle (center) and Viola Fletcher (right).(Mike Creef / The Black Wall Street Times)
Black Wall Street Legacy Festival, the community-led event that drew tens-of-thousands of attendees at last year’s Centennial, is back. In a press release sent Monday morning, organizers of the Festival announced it would officially be an annual event.

The Black Wall Street Legacy Fest launch will take place from May 27th to May 28th in historic Greenwood. Centering the voices of survivors and descendants, the event will honor the legacy of Black Wall Street, while memorializing 101 years since the 1921 Tulsa massacre.

Organizers said they are proud to host the event once again in Greenwood, according to the release.

“This year, we are proud to once again host this community-led and Greenwood-centered event to elevate the voices of survivors and descendants, celebrate what the ancestors of Greenwood built and continue the call for justice that has been too long denied,” the statement reads.

The Festival will honor the three known living survivors of the massacre. Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle (107), Viola “Mother” Fletcher (107) and Hughes Van Ellis (101) will headline the Festival’s procession and a luncheon, along with other events.

Organizers plan to release full schedule of events for Black Wall Street “Legacy Fest” in the coming weeks

Organizers said details about speakers and performers are scheduled to be released soon. Last year, Tulsa’s own Fire in Little Africa lit up the stage alongside nationally renowned artists. The Centennial event also included multiple speakers. Jay Ellis and Alfre Woodard emceed the final event last year, sharing the stage with political leaders like Reps. Cori Bush and Sheila Jackson-Lee.

Dr. Tiffany Crutcher, a lead organizer for the event, said the Festival is both an act of love and inspiration.

“The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival is the Greenwood community’s tribute to the massacre victims who are no longer with us,” she said. “It’s a love letter to those who have held on for dear life, and a chance to inspire the next generation to take the baton.” 

Anyone interested in learning more about the event can visit www.blackwallstreetlegacyfest.com. The Festival will also be posting updates on their Instagram, Twitter and Facebook accounts.

Nate Morris moved to the Tulsa area in 2012 and has committed himself to helping build a more equitable and just future for everyone who calls the city home. As a teacher, advocate, community organizer and non-profit leader, Nate has a deep understanding of the Tulsa landscape. He has supported as a writer and editor with The Black Wall Street Times since 2017 and is honored to be part of a publication that’s changing the landscape of journalism in Tulsa and across the country.

