Urban League, Councilwoman Nice to co-host OKCPS candidate forum

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. – Alongside moderator Councilwoman Nikki Nice, Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City, Inc. (ULOKC) will co-host a virtual candidate forum featuring Adrian D. Anderson and Dr. Sharri Coleman, the two candidates running for OKCPS District 5 seat on Tuesday, March 29 at 6:30 p.m.

This event will be live-streamed and shared across the hosts’ respective Facebook pages.

The polls will be open for this general election from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5.

About the OKCPS candidates

Mr. Anderson is a financial professional with Prudential Financial Company and is an alumnus of OKCPS and current OKCPS parent. He’s served as an OKCPS supporter and volunteer for over 10 years.

Dr. Coleman is a Doctor of Podiatric Medicine and adjunct professor of African American studies at the University of Oklahoma. She also serves as the Internship counselor for Millwood Public Schools and worked as a Science teacher in OKCPS from 1998 to 2006.

This school board seat became available after Ruth Veales, the longest-sitting member in the district school board’s history, announced she would not run for reelection after holding the position since 2010.

It is to be anticipated that the new school board member will be at the forefront of district-specific questions surrounding the impact of COVID-19 its students, distance learning and learning loss, teacher and school safety, and pending legislation regarding critical race theory.

Parents seek new school board member in majority-Black district

As District 5 covers Northeast OKC, Midwest City and Spencer, parents, students and those interested in this pivotal election, which encompasses predominantly Black households and students of color, are encouraged to watch and submit questions in real-time. Questions from the public will be presented to the candidates towards the end of the hour-long forum.

The 13 schools within OKCPS’ District 5 include Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary, Thelma Parks Elementary, Rogers Elementary, Shidler Elementary, Spencer Elementary, Willow Brook Elementary, F. D. Moon Middle School, Wheeler Middle School, Capitol Hill Middle School, Star Spencer Middle School, Douglass High School, Classen SAS at Northeast High School and Spencer High School.

The forum is produced by ULOKC’s Community Convening and Social Justice (CCSJ) Department, specific to the platform of Voter Education and Mobilization.

To learn more, visit www.urbanleagueok.org/ulokc- programs/community-convening- social-justice/ or email jshumate@urbanleagueok.org.