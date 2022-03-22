Weekly events at Tulsa’s Guthrie Green begin in April

TULSA, Oklahoma—Some of Tulsa’s favorite weekly events are coming back to Guthrie Green this spring.

Starting in April, Tulsans can enjoy First Friday Art Crawl, Fitness on the Green, Food Truck Wednesdays, and Movies in the Park reoccurring throughout the warmer months of 2022, all at Guthrie Green.

Guests can also look forward to free concerts, festivals, and much more coming to the park leading up to Guthrie Green’s 10-year anniversary celebration in September.

First Friday Art Crawl, April 1 from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

The first event of spring 2022 is a fan favorite. Every first Friday of the month, support and shop local from a variety of vendors, artists, and performers throughout the Tulsa Arts District during First Friday Art Crawl.

Fitness on Guthrie Green, every Monday-Thursday starting April 3

Enjoy free outdoor fitness classes taught by licensed instructors from the YMCA every week on the Green, presented by Fowler Automotive.

Don’t miss Zumba on Sundays at 10:30 a.m., Mondays at 5:30 p.m., Bootcamp every Tuesday and Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and Wednesdays at 5:30 a.m.,Yoga Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m.

Food Truck Wednesdays, every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 6-June 29 and September 7-October 12.

Bring your appetite to the Green and try one of Tulsa’s finest food trucks at each Food Truck Wednesday. With live music, fresh air, and a rotating list of local food trucks to taste, this weekly food event is a downtown tradition.

Movies in the Park, monthly in spring and fall

Bring a lawn chair or blanket and your friends to the Green for a free movie in the park! Before the film, enjoy pre-show activities themed around the film, including live music, food trucks, trivia, and more.

Movie titles coming soon. Movies in the Park will take place in the evenings on April 21, May 19, September 1, September 8, and October 13.

About Guthrie Green

Guthrie Green is a community park that celebrates the performing arts, sustainability, and health and wellness. Located downtown in the heart of the Tulsa Arts District, the park originated in an old freight yard and transformed into an inviting green space in 2012. The Green provides free programming for all Tulsans.

Visit www.guthriegreen.com for more information about upcoming spring events in the park.