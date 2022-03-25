Gathering Place to host outdoor adventures presented by Bob Hurley RV

Tulsa, Okla. — Gathering Place will host Outdoor Adventures presented by Bob Hurley RV on Saturday, April 9 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The QuikTrip Great Lawn will transform into a creative campsite, featuring a variety of open-air activities and themed experiences, including live country music; food trucks featuring camping classics like burgers, hot dogs, and BBQ. It’ll also feature a guided nature walks around Peggy’s Pond; volleyball, cornhole, and other lawn games; nature-based art activities; and a campsite filled with hands-on learning opportunities.

“As an urban greenspace, we are passionate about providing opportunities for visitors to spend time outside and find peace, joy, and even entertainment through a connection to nature,” says Sarah Van Zandt, Director of Education and Programming at Gathering Place.

“This event allows guests to experience the great outdoors and participate in recreational activities, such as pitching a tent or catch and release fishing, all in our park.”

Gathering Place is an award-winning, 66.5-acre park along the Arkansas River. Created by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, Gathering Place is a natural space with richly diverse programming designed to provide inclusive and engaging experiences for all Tulsans to come together to explore, learn, and play.

Gathering Place brings nature to you

Outdoor Adventures will be an interactive experience for guests of all ages. From games and crafts to photo booths and boat safety demonstrations, families will have the opportunity to learn through play and engage with nature. Guests can also get a taste of “glamping” by touring a luxury RV provided by Bob Hurley RV.

“The Bob Hurley RV family is proud to partner with the Gathering Place for this event,” says Kori Hurley. “We’re excited to share with our community what is possible when seeking outdoor adventures and connecting with your family, which is so important within our organization.”

Outdoor Adventures is free for all ages to attend. For more event details, visit their website at www.gatheringplace.org/events.