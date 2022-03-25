Protesting Gun Violence, activists drop 1,100 body bags on National Mall

On the fourth anniversary of the “March For Our Lives” rally, more than 1,100 body bags — each one representing 150 people — were placed on the National Mall Thursday to mark the more than 170,000 people who have died from gun violence in the U.S. since the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

March For Our Lives is a nonprofit organization that formed after thousands came to Washington, D.C., to demand action in the gun violence epidemic in the wake of the Parkland shooting, which left 14 students and three staff members dead.

March for our Lives calls out politicians for fake sympathies.

The body bags facing the Capitol Thursday spelled out “Thoughts and Prayers,” a common phrase lawmakers use in the wake of tragedies. The issue has permeated all sections of society and those most vulnerable are wholly reliant on lawmakers to enact changes before another predictable tragedy occurs again.

March For Our Lives is calling on Congress to create a White House senior staff position dedicated to gun violence, pass universal background checks, provide a comprehensive plan on how to combat gun violence, and invest in research and community-based violence intervention, the organization told ABC News.

Gun violence remains a national problem.

Washington State Governor Jay Inslee signed a bill on Wednesday to reduce gun violence, and Durham North Carolina’s Mayor Elaine O’Neal is working with gang members to thwart city violence. NYC Mayor Eric Adams also met with NYC rappers to address gun violence. Elected leaders across the country are trying their best to identify practical solutions. Yet, federally the conversation remains at a stalemate.

Even though Democrats took the White House, Senate, and House in 2020, no major gun control legislation has been passed nor it is on the horizon for the Biden-Harris Administration.

Biden signed executive orders last year aimed at tackling gun violence, with special attention to “ghost guns,” which are firearm kits that can be purchased online and assembled at home. He’s also called on Congress to pass criminal background checks, however, this has been a non-starter to date.