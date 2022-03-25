NYC announces citywide doula program to stem maternal mortality rates

Doulas, in many cases, have become a lifesaver in America as we continue to face the highest maternal mortality rate among developed nations. The Big Apple, however, is stepping up in a significant way for expecting mothers and families.

According to GMA, New York City will begin offering free doula access to birthing families in 33 neighborhoods “with the greatest social needs.” The city plans to also train more doulas — trained professionals who provide support to moms before, during, and after childbirth — as part of its Citywide Doula Initiative, with the goal to train 50 doulas and reach 500 families by the end of June.

Doulas and midwives to help citywide per NYC Mayor Eric Adams.

As part of the effort, the city will also expand its Midwifery Initiative to nearly 40 public and private birthing facilities across the city, and has charged the city’s Department of Health and Mental Hygiene with gathering data and developing a report on births and care with midwives.

New York City has a maternal mortality rate of 49.6 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to a report released last April by the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. Nationally, the U.S. has faced a growing maternal mortality crisis that’s only grown worse since the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).