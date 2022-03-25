Univ. of Michigan addresses sexual misconduct amid protests and lawsuit

Collegiate sports and academic powerhouse, the University of Michigan has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit brought by students seeking to change how campus sexual misconduct matters are handled.

Though current students filed suit, this was a fight for U-M students of all generations. For 150 days, 52-year-old former Michigan football player Jonathan Vaughn camped-in-protest outside of the President’s House while having one-on-one conversations with anyone who would listen about the historic patterns of sexual misconduct at Univ. of Michigan.

Two weeks ago, the University of Michigan abruptly removed Vaughn’s campsite. Though now removed, Vaughn’s message didn’t go unheard.

Sexual misconduct and Univ. of Michigan are synonymous.

On Jan. 19, the University settled with over 1,000 survivors of the late athletic doctor Robert Anderson in the sum of $490 million. Anderson was employed by the Michigan Wolverines from 1968 – 2003. The settlement was widely reported to contain a clause requiring Vaughn to end his protest outside of the President’s House.