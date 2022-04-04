Saxum Joins More Than 2,000 CEOs to Advance DEI Initiatives in the Workplace as Republicans launch attacks against Critical Race Theory (CRT).

OKLAHOMA CITY – Saxum joins a growing coalition pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of more than 2,000 CEOs that have come together for CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, Debbie Schramm, Saxum CEO, is committing herself and Saxum to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace.

The addition of yet another company including DEI initiatives in the workplace comes as Republicans continue their culture war against Critical Race Theory, hoping their manufactured outrage will propel them to leadership positions around the country.

While Critical Race Theory itself is a college-level course not taught in K-12 schools, conservatives have lumped in any lesson on systemic racism as CRT, virtually silencing critical discussions on race in American classrooms.

States across the country have banned CRT from public education and have launched investigations against teachers and members of school boards. Notably, a conservative analyst on Twitter appeared to publicly reveal Republican plans to use CRT as a talking point in a series of since-deleted tweets.

Christopher F. Rufo, a writer at City Journal, has said “We have successfully frozen their brand—”critical race theory”—into the public conversation and are steadily driving up negative perceptions. We will eventually turn it toxic, as we put all of the various cultural insanities under that brand category.”

Saxum pledges to strengthen diversity despite outrage over Critical Race Theory

Meanwhile, Saxum is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, and where employees feel encouraged to both learn about and discuss diversity and inclusion.

The collective of more than 2,000 signatories have already shared more than 1,400 best practices, exchanging tangible learning opportunities and creating collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com. Launched in 2003, Saxum is an issues-obsessed agency delivering strategic campaigns and digital solutions for a changing world.

“We know that when individuals feel like they can be themselves at work, they are in the best possible position to do their best work,” Schramm said. “At Saxum, we celebrate each other’s diversity and live it everyday, so we are thrilled to be joining this group to further our commitment to learning and cultivating a work environment where employees can openly address challenges, present opportunities and share perspectives.”

Yet according to conservatives like Rufo, a diverse workplace is irrelevant. He’s more interested in riling up the conservative base against CRT.

“The goal is to have the public read something crazy in the newspaper and immediately think ‘critical race theory.’ We have decodified the term and will recodify it to annex the entire range of cultural constructions that are unpopular with Americans,” Rufo tweeted.

Embracing diversity isn’t CRT

For its part, Saxum said it “respects and celebrates the attributes, characteristics and perspectives that make everyone unique, and draws strength from the collective experiences to foster a culture of belonging and innovation.”

Saxum invests time and resources into diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) improvement within the agency with team training and individual conversations, regular surveys to track progress, and a DEI champion group that leads the team through exploration and education.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered on collaboration and sharing.

Organizations joining the pledge are taking a step toward effecting positive change. To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as a hub for information sharing, idea generation, and program development. With more than 1,400+ best known actions shared, companies that are not currently implementing the elements of the pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others that are already doing so.

Learning from, and sharing, actions help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs, as well as mentor others on their journey.