Gathering Place to Host Skills & Drills Series   

Tulsa, Okla. — Gathering Place and OU Health Physicians are teaming up to provide a new athletic adventure at the park. Skills & Drills is a three-month series highlighting a new sport each month.

The weekly activities will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evenings in April, Thursday evenings in June, and Wednesday evenings in November at the Energy Transfer Sports Courts at Gathering Place.

From five-year-old kids to 50-year-old adults, Skills & Drills provides an opportunity for community members to come together and share in their love of sports, movement, and healthy competition. Each program will adapt to participants, and Skills & Drills can accommodate multiple age levels at a time.

“Gathering Place is thrilled to provide free public programming that promotes healthy lifestyles through sports,” says Sarah Van Zandt, Director of Education and Programming at Gathering Place. “Skills & Drills is a chance for all ages to try a new sport or practice an old favorite within a supportive, community-focused environment.”

Gathering Place, OU Health Physicians encourage outdoor fun with new events

The series will bring in seasoned and professional athletes on an ongoing basis so guests can learn new techniques. Music and an info tent with resources related to each sport will also be on-site.

James M. Herman, M.D., Dean of the OU-TU-School of Community Medicine, says, “As always, we’re pleased for opportunities to partner with Gathering Place to present innovative events that build valuable community connections and promote healthier living.

OU Health Physicians Tulsa is deeply committed to community engagement, and our active support of healthy lifestyles extends well beyond clinical settings and campus boundaries. I encourage residents throughout the area to take advantage of what Gathering Place has to offer.”

Skills & Drills kicks off on Wednesday, April 6 and will focus on street hockey. Participants will learn street hockey tips, tricks, and practice drills led by players from the Tulsa Oilers. All ages can drop in and out throughout the two-hour program or stay the entire time.

Skills & Drills event dates include:

April 6, 13, 20, 27: Street Hockey with Tulsa Oilers from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: Basketball from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

November 3, 10, 17, 23: Futsal with FC Tulsa from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more event details, visit www.gatheringplace.org/events.