Biden to welcome 100K Ukrainians as Black immigrants are deported

President Joe Biden recently announced plans to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees to the U.S. even as African and Caribbean immigrants are denied similar humanitarian consideration.

Biden also announced that Ukrainians already in the U.S. would receive Temporary Protected Status, meaning that they would not be deported.

The all-but-predictable fact is Black immigrants are more likely to be deported than immigrants of other races, according to a report from the Black Alliance for Just Immigration. Additionally, bond amounts for Black immigrants to leave detention centers and end family separations are routinely higher than those for non-Black immigrants, the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services discovered.

Because Black communities are far more frequently targeted for arrest and prosecution than the general population, 76 percent of Black immigrants are deported because of contact with police, according to the Black Alliance report.