News

ACLU of Oklahoma files amicus brief against Oklahoma anti-protest bill

by The Black Wall Street Times
Demonstrators lie face down depicting George Floyd during his detention by police, outside police headquarters in Norman, Okla., Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic and ACLU of Oklahoma filed an amicus brief in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit last week in support of a constitutional challenge to a recently-enacted Oklahoma anti-protest bill, HB 1674. This bill restricts individuals’ rights to gather, demonstrate, and protest in Oklahoma’s public streets.

The Cornell Clinic and the ACLU of Oklahoma filed the amicus — or “friend of the court” — brief on behalf of Oklahoma City-based social justice organization Collegiate Freedom & Justice Coalition. The brief supports the Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP in its lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of HB 1674. That court granted a preliminary injunction, delaying the effective date of HB 1674. The Tenth Circuit proceedings involve the State’s appeal of that preliminary injunction.

“HB 1674 targets progressive activists who are speaking out on social justice issues using non-violent disruption to affect change,” said Adriana Laws, President of the Collegiate Freedom and Justice Coalition. “It is an attempt to shut down free speech and criminalize disruption as a method of protest.”

The Rev. T. Sheri Dickerson, a co-founder of Black Lives Matter in Oklahoma City, speaks during a rally outside the Stillwater Police Department, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, to protest the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Organizations seek to stop Oklahoma’s anti-protest bill

At stake is whether HB 1674 can prohibit people from obstructing “the normal use of any public street, highway or road.” In effect, this case questions whether the Oklahoma State Legislature can bar protests in public streets.

“The freedoms of speech and assembly are integral to a representative democracy, and it is imperative that courts protect these fundamental rights,” said Olivia Foster, a third-year student at Cornell Law School and amicus brief co-author. “We hope this amicus brief will help demonstrate to the Tenth Circuit that threats like those posed by HB 1674 and the Oklahoma State Legislature are unacceptable.”

“HB 1674 is a thinly-veiled attempt to silence the type of speech at the core of the First Amendment,” stated Connor Flannery, a second-year law student at Cornell and amicus brief co-author. “We hope that the Tenth Circuit’s decision will demonstrate to the Oklahoma State Legislature and other states with similar legislation that violating citizens’ First Amendment rights will not be tolerated.”

Protecting fundamental rights against conservative government overreach

“HB 1674 is precisely the sort of state legislation that should make those who value the First Amendment shudder and precisely the sort of issue that the Cornell First Amendment Clinic is proud to challenge,” said Jared Carter, Associate Director of the Cornell Law School First Amendment Clinic. “Thankfully, we were not the only group interested in protecting these fundamental rights; we are excited to partner with the ACLU of Oklahoma on this important matter.”

“The right to petition the government for a redress of grievances from public streets is a historic and foundational right of American democracy.” said Megan Lambert, ACLU of Oklahoma Legal Director. “The ACLU of Oklahoma supports the Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP in the fight against the state’s unconstitutional attempt to silence protesters demanding racial justice and government accountability in Oklahoma.”

The underlying lawsuit, O’Connor v. Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP, Docket No. 5:21-cv-00859-C, was filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. The current matter, Oklahoma State Conference of the NAACP v. O’Connor, Docket No. 5:21-cv-00859-C, is pending in the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit.

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

