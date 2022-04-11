News

Charlotte detainee dies in custody days before prison reform proposal

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Charlotte detainee dies in custody days before prison reform proposal
Francine Laney, 31, died March 2 while in-custody at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in North Carolina. (Mecklenburg County)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Francine Laney was housed in a medical pod at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in uptown Charlotte, North Carolina when she was found to be in medical distress at 6:55 p.m. on March 2. Laney died 10 minutes later.

According to the Charlotte Observer, in the hour before Francine Laney’s death last month, “Mecklenburg County jailers failed to adequately observe her, a vital safety requirement that the facility has repeatedly violated throughout the past year, a new state report shows.”

Prison Reform in Charlotte comes too late for Laney and others

On March 2, Laney, 31, became the fourth Mecklenburg inmate to die in the uptown detention center since May 2021. In fact, Laney died only days before a state deadline for the Sheriff’s Office to submit corrections for previously recorded infractions, including its failure to monitor its inmates adequately.

Under state regulations, the twice-an-hour viewings of each inmate must be no more than 40 minutes apart. Wood’s report does not specify how much time elapsed between the observations of Laney.

The sheriff’s office said it has already begun work on a separate plan of correction for the violations found in March, which will be submitted to the state by April 27. It declined further comment, citing the ongoing probe into Laney’s death by the State Bureau of Investigation.

What happened to Francine Laney?

Jailers appear to have properly observed her between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. But they made just one visit over multiple hours during the night of March 1 and through the early morning of March 2, the report shows.

Corene Kendrick, deputy director of the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, describes the failure to monitor Laney as a major safety violation. That they occurred in a jail medical unit makes the infractions even more disturbing, she says.

While Charlotte attempts to correct its long-acknowledged mistakes, Oklahoma County jail has had at least 13 deaths in the last year, and Louisville KY has had eight themselves, reflecting a national jail issue that isn’t getting any better.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Louisiana DA to request special grand jury to...

Far-right candidate with racist past surges in French...

GOP candidates tackle Hershel Walker and his empty...

Patrick Lyoya shot and killed by Grand Rapids...

Op-ed: Biden and Cardona failing to fix broken...

Murder charges dismissed against Texas woman who had...

Black political candidates in Iowa face tougher time...

Dwayne Haskins, NFL QB, shockingly killed this weekend...

“It’s now or never” to act on climate...

Cadbury company accused of using child labor on...