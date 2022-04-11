Louisiana DA to request special grand jury to review Ronald Greene death

According to the district attorney in Union Parish, Louisiana, a special grand jury is going to be seated in order to potentially bring charges against the Louisiana State Troopers involved in the death of Ronald Greene.

Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told The Advocate Thursday he’s requesting that a special grand jury be impaneled as he moves forward with prosecuting Louisiana State Police troopers involved in Ronald Greene’s death in 2019.

Though Belton didn’t specify what charges he is considering, or who he is targeting, he reiterated Thursday that he believes troopers committed crimes during Greene’s brutal arrest. Indictments could be issued by a grand jury after prosecutors have presented evidence.

The Louisiana State Police fired Trooper Carl Cavalier, a Black man, in February of this year for what they claimed was a lack of “loyalty”, after Cavalier detailed a cover-up tied to the death of Ronald Greene to WBRZ.

In the interview, Cavalier discussed the cover-ups that kept colleagues from facing disciplinary actions for Greene’s death.

Federal Investigation into Ronald Greene’s Death

Belton initially said that federal prosecutors told him to hold off on filing state charges in the case, while they continued to investigate. But recently federal prosecutors told him he could move forward with state charges while they continue to probe the case.

Belton told state lawmakers that last year, Alexander Van Hook, then the acting U.S. attorney for Louisiana’s Western District, told him he expected indictments to be issued by the fall of 2021.

But they have yet to come.

The reason for the delay, Belton said in an interview, is because federal investigators recently turned up new evidence in the case. The feds have promised to share investigators and files with him, and he said he will move “swiftly” to prosecute those involved in Greene’s death after they turn over the new evidence.

Ronald Greene’s Death

State police initially blamed Greene’s death on a minor crash after a high-speed chase in May of 2019. Yet after bodycam footage that was initially hidden for two years was obtained and an investigation by the FBI conducted, details of a cover-up and Greene’s brutal assault were apparent.

All of the Troopers tied to the cover-up are still employed, including Lt. John Clary who lied about having his body camera on and was never disciplined.

The FBI ordered a new look at the autopsy report for Greene after video footage and audio recordings were released of Greene’s assault.

“I’m your brother, I’m scared! I’m scared!” Greene can be heard telling the white troopers as the unarmed man is jolted repeatedly with a stun gun before he even gets out of his car.

In a leaked audio recording, a trooper can be heard bragging “I beat the ever-living f*** out of him.”

Of at least six officers involved, only Master Trooper Kory York was suspended and only for 50 hours.