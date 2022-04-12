News

Manhunt underway after 13 injured in Brooklyn subway shooting

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
AP Photo / John Minchillo
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn —  Chaos has unfolded after a gunman opened fire on multiple subway stations along the northbound N train line in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning, shooting and injuring at least 13 people.

Police are looking for a gunman described as wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest, according to ABC 7 NY.  Described as a Black man standing 5’5 and weighing 175 pounds, the suspect also allegedly threw smoke bombs. 

While police later confirmed that four suspicious packages weren’t a threat, bullets and shrapnel from the Brooklyn subway shootings have wounded over a dozen people.

As early as 8:30 a.m., four victims were found at the 36 Street subway station in Sunset Park and another at the 25th Street station in Greenwood Heights.

The victims were taken to Maimonides Medical Center, Kings County Hospital, and others. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies at every level from NYPD to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland remain on high alert.

Manhunt continues after 13 shot, injured in Brooklyn subway shooting

The FBI says it is assisting NYPD in the manhunt, and hasn’t yet determined whether the attacks were related to terrorism or some other motive. Mayor Eric Adams, who recently tested positive for COVID, has been monitoring the situation from City Hall. Governor Kathy Hochul has also been briefed.

Mayor Eric Adams, the second Black person to ever become mayor of NYC, has campaigned on cracking down on violent crime in the city. He’s condemned the shootings of police officers and met with drill rappers to address gang violence. Yet NYC began the year with a 35% higher crime rate than the same time in 2021,  according to data from NYPD. The crime rate further complicates attempts to address the violence in the nation’s largest liberal city.

No arrests have thus far been made in the Brooklyn subway shooting, and schools in the surrounding area remain on lockdown as the search continues.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

