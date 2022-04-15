News

South Carolina inmate chooses execution by firing squad

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
South Carolina inmate chooses execution by firing squad
Richard Bernard Moore, 56, has lived on death row for two decades after being convicted in 2001 for the fatal shooting of convenience store clerk James Mahoney. (AP)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

A South Carolina inmate has decided to have his execution carried out by firing squad after the state recently approved the method last month

Richard Bernard Moore, 57, is scheduled to be the first man executed in the state in more than a decade and the fourth person to be killed by firing squad in the U.S. in half a century. Moore has spent more than 20 years on death row after he was convicted of murder for the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk James Mahoney.

In a statement filed Friday, Moore said “I believe this election is forcing me to choose between two unconstitutional methods of execution, and I do not intend to waive any challenges to electrocution or firing squad by making an election.”

Richard Bernard Moore scheduled execution: Cruel and Unusual Punishment

The current default method of execution in South Carolina is death by electrocution, with inmates now having the option to choose death by a three-man firing squad.

 A law passed in May 2021 gave inmates sentenced to death the option of choosing death by firing squad once the method became available.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections informed S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson that renovations to the state’s death chamber were completed last month to accommodate a firing squad.

According to a press release, the DOC spent about $53,600 to renovate the state’s death chamber. The Capital Punishment Facility at Broad River Correctional Institution houses the death chamber that holds the electric chair as well as the newly installed chair for the firing squad.

A lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s execution protocols was allowed to proceed by Circuit Judge Jocelyn Newman Thursday. The lawsuit claims that dying by gunshot or electrocution would be cruel and unusual punishment, and that prison officials have shown little proof they can’t get the drugs needed to carry out lethal injections instead.

Moore’s attorneys have asked the state Supreme Court to delay his death while another court determines if either available method is cruel and unusual punishment.

Firing Squad Protocols

The death chamber has been renovated and now includes a chair in which inmates will sit if they choose execution by firing squad. The chair is in a corner of the room away from the current electric chair, which cannot be moved.

Bullet-resistant glass has been installed between the witness room and death chamber. The chair faces a wall with a rectangular opening 15 feet away.

Three members will be behind the wall, with rifles facing the inmate through the opening. The inmate will be given the opportunity to make a last statement before a hood is placed over their head.

A small aim point will then be placed over their heart by a member of the execution team.

After members of the firing squad, made up of volunteers of SCDC employees, fire their shot, a doctor will examine the inmate and declare them dead.

Currently only four states still use death by firing squad, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and Utah.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Tulsa Police to hold public meetings about new...

Had SoHo Karen Been Black, She Would’ve Been...

DaBaby was at home when intruder got shot...

Democratic Donor Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch...

Stacey Abrams loses bid to use same fundraising...

Allyson Felix announces 2022 will be her last...

CLLCTVE and Holberton hosting 2022 Tulsa Creator Hackathon

Once again, Oklahoma refuses to form Commission on...

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin federally indicted