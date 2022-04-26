Business

Atlanta cracks down on Airbnb licensing, limiting rentals in the city

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Atlanta is cracking down on the nationwide surge of homes being bought and listed as Airbnb rentals.

The City of Atlanta Short-Term Rental Ordinance was approved on March 15, 2021. It states that a short-term rental license may be obtained by a short-term rental owner or the long-term tenant of a short-term rental for their primary residence and one additional dwelling unit.

The code also puts owners on the hook for any violations committed at their homes.

The city ordinance requires a $150 annual fee to rent out a house and an 8% hotel-motel tax is applied to every rental. If renters break any city rules, owners will be charged $500 per violation.

New regulations for Airbnb licensing in Atlanta

Atlanta city council recently approved legislation giving short-term rental owners more time to get their licenses in order. Owners will not face penalties or administrative actions until June 1, 2022.

“We’re going to regulate that and tax it so it provides a benefit to the city, and also there’s some regulations that make neighbors more comfortable,” explained council member Andre Dickens, who co-authored the ordinance. 

The ordinance is expected to go into effect in September.

