Per NBC News, several national law student associations are calling for Amy Wax, a University of Pennsylvania Law School professor who for years has espoused openly racist rhetoric, to be suspended from campus and prevented from speaking to students.

The National Black Law Students Association, the National Asian Pacific American Law Student Association, and the North American South Asian Law Students Association jointly released a letter on last Wednesday condemning Wax’s comments.

In recent interviews, Wax has said that the U.S. would be “better off with fewer Asians,” and that “Blacks” and Asians are resentful of Western success.

How is Amy Wax still teaching?

“That Wax has been permitted to teach, supervise, and ridicule minority law students for over twenty-one years is alarming,” the letter obtained by NBC News said. “Few understand how much more burdensome law school is for students who continuously receive the message that they are ‘less than’ or do not belong.”

The letter, co-written by student leaders, enumerates actions Penn can take to remedy the situation, including removing Wax from all teaching duties and investigating if her historical bias affected the grades she doled out over her twenty-year career at Penn.

Students want transparency first and action second.

The investigation should be completely transparent to students, the letter says, and Wax should be suspended from campus grounds during the process. According to the law school’s website, she’s currently teaching two courses.

“The University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School has previously made clear that Professor Wax’s views do not reflect our values or practices,” said Meredith Rovine, a spokesperson for the law school. “In January 2022, Dean Ruger announced that he would move forward with a University Faculty Senate process to address Professor Wax’s escalating conduct, and that process is underway.”

When confronted, Amy Wax blames culture wars.

Wax did not respond to a request for comment, but she spoke on Penn’s sanctions against her in a YouTube interview in January with Gad Saad. She stood by her claims.

“My case is on some level not about me. I’m just roadkill, I’m a casualty in the culture wars,” Wax told Saad, whose YouTube channel has more than 230,000 subscribers. “What I see being said and done with respect to me is truly alarming. It is a total repudiation of the very concept of academic freedom.”

In an interview with Tucker Carlson two weeks ago, Wax called India a “s—hole,” and said South Asian American women should be more grateful to be in the U.S.