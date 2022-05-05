White House announces Karine Jean-Pierre as new Press Secretary

Listen to this article here

President Joe Biden announced today that former White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to be Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary.

Jean-Pierre will step into the Press Secretary role replacing Jen Psaki, who will depart from the White House on May 13.

The former Deputy Press Secretary already made history a year ago when she became the first openly gay spokeswoman to address the press from the White House podium.

Now Jean-Pierre will make history as the first Black woman to hold the title of White House Press Secretary.

“I am proud to announce that Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the next White House Press Secretary,” a statement from President Biden said in a press release.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people. Jill and I have known and respected Karine a long time and she will be a strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Karine Jean-Pierre to become White House press secretary

When she took the podium in 2021 for the first time, Jean-Pierre took a moment to extend thanks to President Biden at the beginning of the briefing.

“Clearly President Biden believes representation matters,” she said.

The trailblazing Haitian-American is also the acclaimed author of Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America. In Moving Forward, Jean-Pierre shares her journey of evolving political involvement and advice for future and current politicos. She also shares her experience as the daughter of Haitian immigrants living on the East Coast.

Prior to her role on the campaign, Jean-Pierre served as Chief Public Affairs Officer for MoveOn.org and an NBC and MSNBC Political Analyst.

She served as Regional Political Director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the Obama-Biden administration and as Deputy Battleground States Director for President Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

In addition, she served as Southeast Regional Political Director for President Obama’s 2008 campaign, Deputy Campaign Manager for Martin O’Malley for President, Campaign Manager for the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Initiative, and Deputy Chief of Staff and Director of Legislative and Budget Affairs for two members in the New York City Council.