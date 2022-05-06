Haley Schlitz graduates next week as youngest Black grad in law school

Listen to this article here

Haley Taylor Schlitz, at 19 years old, is about to become the youngest African American to graduate law school, according to a news release from Southern Methodist University.

Per CBS News, Taylor Schlitz is set to graduate next week on May 13 and plans to work on education policy issues for an elected official or nonprofit organization. She also plans to find ways to expand opportunities for gifted and talented girls and students of color.

Schlitz’s parents made education a priority.

According to Essence, her parents advocated for her while in fifth grade. At the time, her test scores began to drop. Her mother suggested she was bored and needed more advanced courses, but the administration disagreed. Disappointed in the school’s response, her parents elected to home-school her instead.