Social Media Murdered Kevin Samuels Before His Death Was Confirmed

Alexa, play Murder She Wrote by Chaka Demus and Pliers because the way Black Twitter killed Kevin Samuels off online was brutal.

Unsubstantiated rumors hit the social media streets early on Thursday, alleging the controversial image consultant and dating advisor had passed away. Later on in the evening, the rumors were confirmed to be true.

People were less than remorseful. In fact, some rejoiced and others were indifferent. One Twitter user said, “I don’t believe Kevin Samuels is dead, for the record. But me not feeling bad if he is doesn’t mean I’m “celebrating” it. He went out of his way to be cruel. We are not required to mourn virtues he didn’t show. And asking black women, of all ppl, to show tact is audacious.”

Kevin Samuels, who described himself as an image consultant and dating advisor, came to fame about two years ago by denigrating a woman on one of his podcast shows.

Since then, Kevin Samuels took off as a social media sensation and habitual line-stepper that many wanted canceled. In fact, a Change.org petition was created to have him removed from YouTube and Instagram.

Kevin Samuels leaves behind critics, fans

Some of his most popular videos include “Do Modern Women Want More Than They Deserve?” “Do High-Value Men Deserve To Cheat?” “Ladies, the Older You Get, The Less You Get.” And last week, he was in the hot seat again for saying women over the age of 35 that are unmarried are considered leftovers.

Samuels himself has been divorced twice and was presumably single. People have questioned his credibility in providing dating advice, and there’s been speculation about his sexuality.

Whether Kevin Samuels was qualified to give dating advice or not, one thing for sure is that he’s added fuel to an already smoldering cauldron of toxic tension between Black men and women.

Samuels misogynistic and fat-phobic rhetoric was affirmed and repeated by some. One man said, “Streets saying Kevin Samuels died??? Oh my God there is gonna be an earthquake cause of all the big b*tches jumping for joy.”

And while some people hope his toxic rhetoric goes to the grave with him, Kevin Lockett vows to carry Samuels’ torch to keep bashing women over the head with it.