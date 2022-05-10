Jesse Williams’ nude photos and video leak breaks internet

On Monday night, actor Jesse Williams officially broke the internet when nude photos and a video leak began circulating through social media feeds.

But don’t worry, folks, the Grey’s Anatomy, Bank Greenwood star hasn’t sold his soul to Only Fans; at least, we don’t think he has.

Jesse’s birthday suit pics are from “Take Me Out,” a new Broadway play the actor is starring in.

A thrilling twist is that the photos and videos were leaked just hours after Jesse was nominated for a Tony Award for best performance by a featured actor.

In an interview with ‘Watch What Happens Live After Show,’ Jesse had this to say: “It’s a body, once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a boy!” adding, “I just have to make it not that big of a deal.”

Many of us have dreamt that we were naked, exposed, and facing a crowd, and woke up in a cold sweat upon realizing that it was just a dream.

But for Jesse Williams, it was a lived experience. Well, kinda.

Prior to the debut of the show, Jesse shared that he was initially “terrified” of doing a nude scene but later got over his anxiety.

“Then I noted that that was what I asked God for. I asked to be terrified,” he told ‘Page 6’. Jesse added, “I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable.”

An audience member broke the protocol when the show’s policy explicitly forbids taking photos or recording. “Out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space,” which is spelled out on its website and had been vocalized prior to the start of the show.

Nevertheless, Jesse should have known that his fine a** was gonna be exposed so the rest of the world’s sinners could see.

Y’all, behave now!

Me explaining to the producer why I need to be next to Jesse Williams on Broadway 👀 #JesseWilliams pic.twitter.com/4hPIAJisPf — Goldilocks (@goldilocks2022) May 10, 2022

To whomever snuck that video of Jesse Williams…..not all heroes wear capes. #JesseWilliams pic.twitter.com/U3bHtHns2T — SONTIA (@IMASIZESEXY) May 10, 2022