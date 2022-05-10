Entertainment

Jesse Williams’ nude photos and video leak breaks internet

by The Black Wall Street Times
by The Black Wall Street Times
Jesse Williams Nude Photos and Video Leak
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

On Monday night, actor Jesse Williams officially broke the internet when nude photos and a video leak began circulating through social media feeds.

But don’t worry, folks, the Grey’s Anatomy, Bank Greenwood star hasn’t sold his soul to Only Fans; at least, we don’t think he has.

Jesse’s birthday suit pics are from “Take Me Out,” a new Broadway play the actor is starring in.

A thrilling twist is that the photos and videos were leaked just hours after Jesse was nominated for a Tony Award for best performance by a featured actor.

In an interview with ‘Watch What Happens Live After Show,’ Jesse had this to say: “It’s a body, once you see it, you realize it’s whatever, it’s a boy!” adding, “I just have to make it not that big of a deal.”

Many of us have dreamt that we were naked, exposed, and facing a crowd, and woke up in a cold sweat upon realizing that it was just a dream.

But for Jesse Williams, it was a lived experience. Well, kinda.

Prior to the debut of the show, Jesse shared that he was initially “terrified” of doing a nude scene but later got over his anxiety.

“Then I noted that that was what I asked God for. I asked to be terrified,” he told ‘Page 6’. Jesse added, “I asked to do something that was scary and challenging and made me earn it and made me feel alive and not comfortable.”

An audience member broke the protocol when the show’s policy explicitly forbids taking photos or recording. “Out of respect and support for our actors and in order to create a phone-free space,” which is spelled out on its website and had been vocalized prior to the start of the show.

Nevertheless, Jesse should have known that his fine a** was gonna be exposed so the rest of the world’s sinners could see.

Y’all, behave now!

The Black Wall Street Times is a news publication located in Tulsa, Okla. and Atlanta, Ga. At The BWSTimes, we focus on elevating the stories of our beloved Greenwood community, elevating the stories of the Black American experience and speaking truth to power. SignUp for our free newsletter on our home page and follow us on social media to keep up with our latest work.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Anthony Anderson graduates from Howard University

First Black ‘Doctor Who’: Ncuti Gatwa makes history...

Nikole Hannah-Jones To Closeout Black Wall Street Legacy...

Viola Davis’ “Woman King” set to premiere as...

A baseball bat swung by Jackie Robinson just...

VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is...

Black on Black Power Party puts self-love back...

If Elon Musk runs Twitter like Tesla, Black...

Monthly concert series at Mercury Lounge curates Tulsa’s...

Megan Thee Stallion speaks on 2020 shooting for...