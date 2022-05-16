News

Aaron Salter, Jr. is remembered as a Hero in Buffalo

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Aaron Salter, Jr. is remembered as a Hero in Buffalo
The Erie County district attorney said that Aaron Salter, Jr., a retired police officer, has "spent the better part of his life defending the citizens" of Buffalo. (Today.com)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

On Saturday morning, Aaron Salter Jr. was a retired police officer working as a security guard at a Buffalo, NY supermarket. By nightfall, Salter Jr. would be one of 10 people killed by a racist domestic terrorist.

Salter Jr. was hailed for his bravery, with officials saying his actions before he was struck down likely saved the lives of others, per CBS News.

White-knuckled mass shootings continue to tear America apart.

Aaron Salter Jr., who worked for the Buffalo Police Department decades before retiring several years ago, according to the Buffalo News, confronted the suspected gunman inside Tops Friendly Markets, officials said.

Salter’s shots failed to penetrate the armored vest of the suspected gunman, later identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron, and the gunman returned fire, killing Salter.

A hero without a cape in Buffalo

“He’s a true hero, and we don’t know what he prevented. There could have been more victims if not for his actions. He’s been retired for several years. He’s been a beloved member and employee of Tops here, working security and he went down fighting,” Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said on ABC’s “This Week.” “We’re sure he saved lives yesterday.”

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia echoed that sentiment at a press conference Sunday.”I can’t say enough about our retired fellow colleague, Aaron Salter, who confronted this individual to save the lives of others. And may he rest in peace.”

The deadly attack is being investigated on state and federal levels as a racially motivated hate crime. Eleven of the 13 people who were shot were Black, including Salter.

Innocent Blacks are killed as guilty Whites are routinely arrested.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Black girl magic: 14 year old graduates college...

Gun homicide rate for Black males 21 times...

The human cost of the White supremacist terror...

Atlanta SWAT officer saves unresponsive infant by performing...

Okla. Governor warns Tribal Nations not to create...

OPINION: Chicago Bans Black Kids From Downtown Area

A Black Perspective on the Buffalo Race Massacre...

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at...

City facing fierce backlash over ordinance “criminalizing” homelessness

Frank James pleads not guilty after NYC Subway...