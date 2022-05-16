News

Atlanta SWAT officer saves unresponsive infant by performing CPR

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Atlanta SWAT officer saves unresponsive infant by performing CPR
Atlanta SWAT Officer Robert Oden saves the life of an unresponsive baby. (Bodycam)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

A recent video has gone viral showing an Atlanta SWAT officer in the right place at the right time as he performed CPR on an unresponsive infant, saving that child’s life.

On May 13, at 12:38 p.m., Atlanta Police Department SWAT Officer Robert Oden was patrolling his normal corridor when he noticed a vehicle driving with its hazard lights active and “car horns frantically blowing.”

Officer Oden decided to follow the vehicle to investigate if a possible emergency was at hand. The vehicle parked at a fire station and the occupants jumped out running towards Officer Oden with the unresponsive infant in their arms.

That’s when we see Officer Oden’s bodycam footage showing him giving CPR to the unresponsive infant.

Officer saves baby

A woman ran towards Officer Oden holding a 4-month-old infant saying the child was not breathing.

“Please officer, he’s not responding,” the lady said. “Pierre!”

Officer Oden told dispatch about the situation and began checking the child’s pulse. Unable to find a pulse, Officer Oden began administering CPR, as you can see him giving chest compressions in the bodycam footage.

The chest compressions continued until Officer Oden was able to gain a pulse from the infant. Towards the end of the video you can see the infant’s legs begin to kick.

An EMS response team arrived shortly after and took possession of the child, rushing him to the hospital.

Atlanta Police praised Officer Oden’s actions on their Facebook page saying “we could not be prouder of him in this critical moment. We know the city of Atlanta is safer with SPO Oden and our team of professional, responsive, and caring officers who do this work and patrol our streets.”

In a society with some of the worst rates of police killings of civilians, Officer Oden’s actions reflect the potential for what a more humane public safety could look like.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Black girl magic: 14 year old graduates college...

Gun homicide rate for Black males 21 times...

The human cost of the White supremacist terror...

Aaron Salter, Jr. is remembered as a Hero...

Okla. Governor warns Tribal Nations not to create...

OPINION: Chicago Bans Black Kids From Downtown Area

A Black Perspective on the Buffalo Race Massacre...

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at...

City facing fierce backlash over ordinance “criminalizing” homelessness

Frank James pleads not guilty after NYC Subway...