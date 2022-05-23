Former United Airlines employee fired after brawling with passenger

Listen to this article here

Video went viral over the weekend showing a former United Airlines worker quickly losing a fight after punching and shoving a passenger who turned out to be former NFL wide receiver Brendan Langley. The incident occurred on May 19 at the bag drop desk at Newark Airport in New Jersey.

According to the Daily Mail, the ex-employee, who the airline refused to identify, has been fired from the company. Yet, Langley was the only one arrested and charged with assault after the brawl even though the video showed the former employee striking first.

In the video, the ex-employee and Langley appear to stare each other down before the employee strikes Langley and quickly shoves him.

“You saw that shit?” Langley responds.

In a textbook example of f*ck around and find out, Langley delivers a series of blows that puts the former United Airlines employee on his back.

Yet, with a bloodied face, the former employee gets up and continues approaching Langley, as if wanting more.

“You want some more? He wants some more,” Langley exclaims before another employee steps in and breaks up the altercation.

United Airlines employee collides with former NFL wide receiver Brendan Langley

While it’s unclear what exactly led up to the altercation, multiple media outlets have reported the dispute began when Langley, a former Broncos wide receiver, used a wheelchair to transport his luggage instead of purchasing a luggage cart.

​​Langley was selected in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos. He played 16 games as a defensive back over the 2017 and 2018 seasons, making six tackles, returning 10 kickoffs for 244 yards and one punt for six yards.

Now playing in Canada for the Calgary Stampeders, it doesn’t look like Langley expected to go viral for his actions off the field.

Still, taking to Twitter after the fight, Langley signaled that taking action against United Airlines wasn’t off the table.