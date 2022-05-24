Chadwick Boseman to be honored in Black Panther 2

Listen to this article here

Chadwick Boseman was the lead man in arguably the greatest movie of all time. The name King T’Challa was introduced and quickly entered the lexicon never to be replaced or disrespected. In the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the spirit of Boseman will live on, according to actress, Letitia Wright.

Black Panther is the culture.

Black Panther offered more than action and adventure, but cultural touchpoints and a story that was unimaginable yet somehow rooted in the Black shared reality. The fashion, lingo, hair, scenery, family, royalty, and creativity — Black Panther excelled in on screen representation in every way. Grossing over $1.3 billion, Boseman and his character, T’Challa soon became inextricably linked by the historically supportive viewing public.

While Boseman played iconic and history making characters throughout his Hollywood career, the role he will be indelibly remembered for is one of pure imagination. His shocking death on August 28, 2020 stunned movie goers across the world, and many have wondered how the movie franchise would handle his abrupt passing on screen.

Letitia Wright a.k.a. Shuri, says sequel will honor Boseman properly.

Although plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, Wright, who played Shuri, the younger sister of Boseman’s King T’Challa, said the follow-up is honoring the original movie’s beloved star.

According to the NY Daily News, Boseman’s role will not be recast – but Wright is rumored to be taking on the mantle of the Black Panther superhero. The 28-year-old Georgetown, Guyana, native would only say:

We committed every day to working hard, no matter what circumstances we faced,” Wright told Variety at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. “And we faced a lot of circumstances. A lot of difficult situations, but we came together as a team.” She continued, “It is an incredible honor for Chadwick Boseman, it’s jam-packed with exciting stuff.”

Voted the most anticipated movie of 2022, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on Nov. 11.