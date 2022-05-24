Rihanna and A$AP Rocky plan to raise their son out of the country

Listen to this article here

Big changes are in store for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, following the birth of their son on May 13. The multi-hyphenate entertainer and her boyfriend are reportedly planning to enjoy their family in her home in Barbados.

Rihanna, 34, and A$AP, 33, are allegedly considering a move to the Caribbean nation to raise their son. The parents and their new baby currently live in Los Angeles.

In fact, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had just returned from a trip to Barbados prior to their son’s birth. According to People Magazine, “Rihanna is doing well. They are very excited to be parents.”

And neither is in a rush to return to work. According to another source, “Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great.”

While this is the first child for Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, the singer has long expressed a desire to have a family – either with or without a partner. In 2020, she told Vogue, “I’ll have kids, three or four of ‘em.”

The news of a baby isn’t the only reason for Rihanna to celebrate. She was recently named one of the richest female entertainers in the world, and was honored by her home country of Barbados as a national hero. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky seek parenthood in Barbados

Rihanna never officially announced her pregnancy, but pictures earlier this year of the entertainer showed a belly bump while out with her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the world’s highest paid entertainer is riding high on her new job – being a mom to her son.

“Being a new parent is of course an adjustment, but they are doing great. Their baby boy is healthy and Rihanna is just in awe of him,” The source in People Magazine said.