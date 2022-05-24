News

Texas school shooting: at least 14 students and 1 teacher dead

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Reports of a Texas school shooting have made national news as at least 14 students and a teacher have been confirmed among  the dead after a school shooting took place Tuesday afternoon at a Texas elementary school, according to Texas governor Greg Abbott.

A Texas elementary school in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio, is the site of a school shooting that has killed over a dozen people.

The Uvalde School District said that an active shooter was reported at Robb Elementary School, which has just under 600 students.

Uvalde Medical Hospital said they have received at least 13 children via ambulance or buses for treatment with varying injuries.

The shooting occurred at Robb Elementary School at 11:37 a.m., officials said at a press conference. It occurred at a school within the Uvalde Consolidated Independent.

Over a dozen were being treated for various injuries at Uvalde Memorial Hospital, spokesperson Tom Nordwick said, according to CNN. A man in his 40s was also being treated, he said.

Abbott said the 18-year-old gunman entered Robb Elementary School after abandoning his vehicle with a handgun and possibly a rifle. The shooter has been identified as Salvador Ramos.

Texas school shooting

Today’s school shooting is one of multiple mass shootings that have taken place across the country in the past few weeks.

In Buffalo, a White supremacist entered a predominantly Black neighbor’s supermarket and killed 10 people before being arrested by police.

That same day in Orange County, California, a man entered a Taiwanese church, chained the doors closed and super glued the keyholes before going on a shooting spree. One person was killed and multiple people injured. He was charged with one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Following the Texas school shooting, the school district said it is canceling all school activities.

Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes.

This is a developing story and information will be updated as more information is released.

