Toxicology report: Dwayne Haskins legally intoxicated when he was killed

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins works during the team's NFL minicamp football practice in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn't answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
A toxicology report released Monday afternoon has revealed that former NFL QB Dwayne Haskins was legally intoxicated when he was struck by a dump truck along I-595 and killed last month.

According to the report, two samples were taken from Haskins’ body after the accident, registering alcohol blood levels of .20 and .24, both above the legal limit of .08 in Florida.

The report also revealed that Haskins also tested positive for Ketamine and Norketamine, drugs that are used by medical professionals as painkillers.

Haskins’ spouse, Kalabrya Haskins, released a statement through attorney Rick Ellsley ahead of the report’s release.

“On behalf of Dwayne’s wife, his family and his memory, and on behalf of the truth, we respectfully request and pray for privacy, for patience, and for the public to withhold judgement during this period while the law enforcement authorities continue to investigate and conduct their important work,” attorney Rick Ellsley said in a statement on behalf of Haskins’ widow, Kalabrya.

 

Details of Dwayne Haskins’ Death Released

 A 911 call indicates that NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had told his wife he was walking on a Florida highway to get gas before he was fatally struck by a dump truck on April 9.

“I’m calling because my husband is stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas, and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway,” a woman who said she was his wife, Kalabrya Haskins, told an emergency operator.

Kalabrya Haskins told the emergency operator, “We were on the phone, he said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in.”

She continued, “I kept calling and calling and he wasn’t answering, and eventually — I continued to call him, the phone eventually cut off, and it’s not working now. I have his location, and I just want someone to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s okay and if anything happened to him,” she said. “That’s just not right for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead, and he’s just stranded by himself.”

Haskins was walking on the westbound side of I-595 when he entered into the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, which was traveling in the center lane. The front left of the dump truck struck Haskins.

A third vehicle may have also been involved, the report said, based on one witness’ account. Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead at only 24 years old at the scene by Captain Rod Watkins of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department at 6:48 a.m.

