Amanda Gorman tweets poem reflecting on Uvalde shooting

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Associated Press.
Schools scared to death.
The truth is, one education under desks,
Stooped low from bullets;
That plunge when we ask
Where our children
Shall live
& how
& if

On Tuesday, in the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Texas, which left 19 children and two teachers dead, Amanda Gorman tweeted a poem about the deadly and dangerous reality of American gun violence.

Amanda Gorman sees America how it is, not how it should be.

The 24-year-old National Youth Poet Laureate continued to tweet about Tuesday’s mass shooting, saying, “It takes a monster to kill children. But to watch monsters kill children again and again and do nothing isn’t just insanity – it’s inhumanity.”

Tuesday’s shooting in Uvalde is one of the deadliest school shootings in American history and evoked memories of the rampage at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, a decade ago.

According to officials, the shooting broke out just after 11:30 a.m. local time as the shooter targeted “whoever was in his way.”

Though protests and demonstrations have been useful, gun violence continues to plague America.

Per CBS News, state and federal officials were quick to condemn the deadly attack. In an address to the nation on Tuesday night, President Biden issued a similar statement to that of Gorman and many others, calling for stricter gun laws.

“Another massacre. Uvalde, Texas. An elementary school. Beautiful, innocent second-, third- and fourth-graders,” the president said. “…As a nation we have to ask, when in God’s name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?”

Though the words of Amanda Gorman reign true, the action needed to protect children and US citizens must come from a Biden Administration and Congress who have proven time and again that “nothing will fundamentally change.”

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

