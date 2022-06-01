I Promise students surprised by founder LeBron James on last day

Listen to this article here

Students at the I PROMISE school in Akron, Ohio gathered on the last day of school — and got a huge surprise as Los Angeles Laker LeBron James walked into the room.

According to I PROMISE School, they remain “dedicated to those students who are already falling behind and in danger of falling through the cracks.”

In February, the LeBron James Family Foundation agreed to a multi-year deal with Crypto.com — the Lakers naming sponsor — to develop a curriculum for the LeBron-founded I PROMISE School in Akron, Ohio.

I PROMISE prepares students for tomorrow

With lesson plans about cryptocurrency, Web3, and jobs in and around the world of blockchain technology, those students will be well-prepared to confidently enter the tech world.

Founded in 2018, The I PROMISE program provides year-round resources, access to opportunities, supportive skill development and other wraparound supports.

I PROMISE is a school for all.

The school posted several videos and photos of the shocked kids on social media. “We ALL needed this after this year. Thank you [LeBron James] for the hugs, high-fives, love, and words of wisdom. Proud to be a part of this family and striving to change the world,” I Promise School tweeted.

The school provides free tuition, transportation, uniforms, a bike and helmet to kids. They also provide a food pantry to parents and GED and job placement services. On top of that, they also provide guaranteed tuition to the University of Akron to every student who graduates.

“Appreciate y’all letting me crash your last day of school [I Promise School]l!! 🙏🏾 Love you all and have a fun and safe Summer. ❤️👑 Don’t forget what we talked about,” James wrote on Instagram.

This is not the first time James surprised students at the school. In 2020 James gave I Promise students a life-changing surprise – four years of college — tuition free — at Kent State for qualifying students if they choose to go there. Students also received a full year of room and board for free.

Though the basketball icon missed the NBA playoffs in the 2021-22 season, his impact off the court continues to crystallize James’ lasting legacy.