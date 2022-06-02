ATL swimming lessons defy generational curses and historic discrimination

|
Listen to this article here
According to the Grio, Black children ages 11 and 12 are 10 times more likely to drown in swimming pools than white kids. In response to this deadly reality, a popular beach club in Atlanta is promoting swimming lessons for Black and Hispanic children along with adults.
As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the vast majority of Black children in the U.S. are lacking when it comes to swimming, as 64% have little to no skills in the water, compared to 45% for Hispanic kids and 40% for white youths, according to the USA Swimming Foundation. And while hundreds of youths train at the Leslie Beach Club, very few are Black swimmers.