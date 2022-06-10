News

Mother of Buffalo shooting victim calls for gun reform

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
Zeneta Everhart testified to Congress calling for stricter gun laws after her son was injured in a mass shooting while working at Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, NY. (AP News)
Zeneta Everhart could still feel bullets in her son’s back as she cleaned his wounds. Everhart’s son, Zaire, has literal holes in his body following a white supremacist attack on Tops Supermarket in Buffalo, NY, where he was working on May 14, 2022.

Unlike the 10 Black souls extinguished in the unprovoked attack, Everhart’s son survived. Yet, as she testified to Congress on Wednesday, she passionately pleaded for immediate action on gun reform to prevent a future attack.

“As I clean his wounds, I can feel pieces of the bullet in his back,” Everhart said on Wednesday, according to WSYR-TV in Syracuse, NY. “Shrapnel will be left inside of his body for the rest of his life. now I want you to picture that exact scenario for one of your children.” 

Everhart gave opening statements to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform during a hearing Wednesday, June 8 hearing titled, “The Urgent Need to Address The Gun Violence Epidemic.”

“This hearing is ultimately about saving lives, and I hope it will galvanize my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to pass legislation to do just that,” Chairwoman Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) said.

At least 10 dead in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket

People gather outside a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022 in Buffalo, N.Y. Officials said the gunman entered the supermarket with a rifle and opened fire. Investigators believe the man may have been livestreaming the shooting and were looking into whether he had posted a manifesto online (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP)

Congress pressured to pass gun reform after Buffalo shooting, Uvalde shooting, Tulsa shooting, and others

Following a string of mass shootings in recent months, including the massacre of 19 children at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, and a medical building in Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Biden called for Congress to either ban assault rifles or raise the purchasing age to 21, among other proposals.

Notably, the House passed a sweeping gun reform measure this week. If passed by the Senate and signed by the president, it would raise the purchasing age of assault rifles from 18 to 21 and strengthen regulations around storage and ghost guns.

A day earlier, Zeneta Everhart, son of Buffalo shooting survivor Zaire, made it clear she wanted Congress to take action. 

“To the lawmakers who feel we do not need stricter gun laws let me paint a picture for you. My son Zaire has a hole in the right side of his neck, two on his back and another on his left leg caused by an exploding bullet from an AR 15.”

Tulsa mass shooter targeted Black doctor at Saint Francis medical building

Left: Officers respond to the scene of a mass shooting at a Saint Francis medical building on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 after a shooter allegedly looking for a Black doctor named Dr. Preston J. Phillips, MD killed four people and then himself. (Tulsa Police Department / Saint Francis)

Bipartisan negotiations underway

While it’s unlikely Senate Democrats will achieve the 10 Republican votes needed to pass substantial, responsible gun legislation, bipartisan talks are currently underway. Republican Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) and Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) are leading the talks on gun reform as Congress seeks to pass a law that produces solutions while not infringing on the Second Amendment.

According to Politico: the Senators are “focused on a package that would reform background checks, encourage state red flag laws, enhance school safety and provide new mental health programs.”

Nearly two dozen mass shootings have occurred in the U.S. in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive, which classifies a mass shootings as one in which at least four people are shot.

So far, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has said he will give Senators time to negotiate, however, it’s unclear what will come out of the talks.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

