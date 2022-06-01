Tulsa mass shooter targeted Black doctor at Saint Francis medical building

Listen to this article here

A south Tulsa hospital descended into chaos Wednesday evening after hundreds of Tulsa police officers responded to a mass shooting in which five people died, including the shooter, who police say was a “Black male estimated to be 35 to 40 years old” who killed himself after the shooting.

Around 4:56 p.m., officers arrived on the Natalie Medical Building at the Saint Francis hospital minutes after receiving a call that there was an active shooter, police told reporters. According to Tulsa Deputy Police Chief Eric Dalgleish, the shooter was armed with a rifle and a handgun, though his identity hasn’t been identified. Officers did, however, say that he is a “Black male.” Notably, it is legal to open carry a rifle in Oklahoma up until the moment someone uses it to kill.

Preston J. Phillips, MD is one of the few Black doctors in Tulsa, a city that orchestrated a massacre against Black residents of Greenwood and the destruction of Tulsa’s only Black hospital in 1921.

According to City Councilor Jayme Fowler, who represents the district in which Saint Francis resides, the shooter entered the hospital and allegedly told multiple people to clear the area and that he was looking for a Dr. Philips.

“The shooter could not find this physician, and that elicited you know, his behavior at the shootings,” Fowler told CNN.

Source claims Tulsa mass shooting at Saint Francis racially motivated

A source whose mother works as a doctor at Saint Francis hospital reached out to The Black Wall Street Times on Wednesday evening, claiming his mother believes Dr. Phillips was among the victims and that his mother was “pretty shaken up.”

The Black Wall Street Times has so far been unable to verify this claim as Tulsa Police have not released the identities of the deceased or the wounded.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum arrived on the scene of the shooting Wednesday evening and asked for the community to pray for and support the victims, their families, and hospital staff, calling the hospital workers “heroes.”

Oklahoma Republican Governor Kevin Stitt, who signed a bill in 2019 that allowed for residents to buy a gun without a permit, also released a statement on Wednesday.

“What happened today in Tulsa is a senseless act of violence and hatred. Sarah and I are praying for the families of those who lost their lives and for those who were injured. I am grateful for the quick and brave actions of the Tulsa Police Department and other first responders who did their best to contain a terrible situation. I have offered Mayor G.T. Bynum any state resources that may be needed, and I ask all Oklahomans to come together in support of the Saint Francis Health System community and to grieve with those whose lives have been forever changed.”

While the shooter’s identity and motive remains unclear, Oklahoma clearly has some of the most relaxed gun laws in the nation.

On the federal level, President Biden has recently tried to combat gun violence by targeting the purchases and sales of ghost guns, unserialized and untraceable firearms that can be bought online and assembled at home. It’s unclear, however, if any current federal law or executive order would’ve prevented this latest mass shooting.

The White House released a statement on Wednesday:

“President Biden has been briefed on the shooting in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The White House is closely monitoring the situation and has reached out to state and local officials to offer support.”

The mass shooting at Tulsa’s Saint Francis medical complex comes amidst over a dozen mass shootings around the country since a gunman killed 19 children and several adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, just one week ago.

The Black Wall Street Times will update this article as soon as we receive more information. Mike Creef contributed to this report.