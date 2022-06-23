LGBTQ+ minister preaches message of inclusion during Pride month

Listen to this article here

Tulsa, Okla.— “I’m Here & I’m Queer,” the title of Randy Lewis’ message at All Souls Church, on Sunday, June 26, is a declaration of his return to Tulsa from Raleigh, NC, and a statement of pride, acknowledging his existence as an LGBTQ+ minister.

Following a week of PRIDE gatherings at All Souls, including marching in the Tulsa Pride parade, the celebration of inclusion and diversity will conclude with PRIDE Sunday services, at 10 a.m. in the Sanctuary service and 11:30 a.m. in The Point, Humanist Hour service. Both services will feature the All Souls Choir, YAVE, performing live.

“My message will look at the reality we are faced with— a slew of anti-diversity efforts, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, specifically anti-trans legislation, and we are on the precipice of Roe-vs-Wade being overturned—our nation is at an inflection point,” Lewis said. “The long-orchestrated efforts will continue and the potential of dismantling LGBTQ+ rights, including our right to marry, is at stake. Now is the time to band together to resist the forces that seek to further oppress those that are already marginalized.”

An inclusive sermon during Pride month

All are welcome to attend the worship and humanist services. The All Souls Kids children’s programs, for ages 5 and up, will take place following the Story for All Ages in the beginning of each service. Youth, middle school and high school aged, can attend The 5th Dimension, a look at the Unitarian Universalist curriculum through the lens of Twilight Zone creator Rod Serling.

Lewis served as the board chair of LGBT Center of Raleigh, NC before returning to Tulsa to serve as the Sabbatical Minister this summer and extending his stay at All Souls for the next two years. He previously served as an All Souls adjunct minister before moving to Raleigh in 2014. Lewis holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Divinity degrees and, in September 2022, will meet with the Ministerial Fellowship Committee for preliminary fellowship with the Unitarian Universalist Association. He is a community organizer and minister, chaplain, spiritual advisor, and entrepreneur who brings a wealth of experience and compassion to All Souls.

About All Souls

Love is the spirit of this church and service is its law. Their covenant reads: to dwell together in peace, to seek the truth in love and to help one another.

All Souls Unitarian Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma offers two services on Sundays—Worship service at 10 a.m. and the The Point, Humanist Hour at 11:30 a.m. Services are in person and online.

All Souls offers age-appropriate programs for children and youth and adult programs and small groups for spiritual growth and connection. Learn more at allsoulschurch.org.