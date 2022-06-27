Politics

by Sydney Anderson
by Sydney Anderson
U.S. Rep. Mary Miller, of Illinois, speaks as former President Donald Trump stands behind her on stage at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds in Mendon, Ill., Saturday, June 25, 2022. (Mike Sorensen/Quincy Herald-Whig via AP)
The fundamental right for women to access a safe abortion has been overturned, inflicting enraged women and protests all over the country.

While many individuals believe it is a violation of their human rights, others like Congresswoman Mary Miller are satisfied with the change, as she referenced it as a “historic victory for white life.”

On June 25th, at a campaign rally with former president Donald Trump, she thanked Trump, while expressing her excitement over the overturn with the statement: “President Trump, on behalf of all the MAGA patriots in America, I want to thank you for the historic victory for white life in the Supreme Court yesterday.”

Mary Miller campaign backtracks on Roe statement

Isaiah Wartman, a campaign spokesperson, stated that Miller misspoke, “She very clearly meant to say ‘victory for Right to Life’” He further indicated, “To suggest that she is somehow not committed to defending all life is disgusting.”

However,  many Americans do not believe Wartman’s statement, thinking Miller meant what she said. One user tweeted, “In what universe does someone mix up ‘white life’ and ‘right to life’? There’s no Freudian slip here. Mary Miller said EXACTLY what she wanted to say, echoing Barrett’s sentiment for a domestic supply of ‘white’ babies.”

Miller’s rally with Trump comes a few days before she faces a primary election against Republican Rodney Davis. Ever since the Democrat-controlled state legislature redrew the Illinois district, both candidates have been pinned against one another. 

The candidate that emerges victorious from this primary is guaranteed a victory come November, since 68% of the new district’s voters selected Trump as president in 2020.

The campaign has been referenced as a test of the power of Trump’s endorsement. 

A history of ignorant comments

Miller was elected in 2020, but this is not the first time she has received backlash for something she stated.

After taking office in January 2021, she quoted Hitler in a speech, leaving many Americans speechless.

Following the lecture, she said, “I sincerely apologize for any harm my words cause and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers that outside influences can have on your youth.”

With the mishap stated on Saturday and quoting Hitler, the road to being elected is challenging for Congresswoman Mary Miller.

