Bullying claims against Duchess Meghan Markle to remain confidential

According to Good Morning America, Buckingham Palace will not publish any findings from its report into the handling of allegations Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bullied members of staff.

Per ABC News, a senior palace source told reporters that this was to respect the confidentiality of whomever spoke to the independent law firm carrying out the investigation. They would not say whether the Duchess of Sussex was privy to the report’s findings, nor whether she had taken part.

“The point of the review was to investigate how the allegations were handled and so looked at how we would improve the processes and procedures we have in place and to ensure that the policies are fit for purpose,” said the source.

The palace would not provide further details on what these policy changes might be, but added that “individuals have the ability to express a concern about others within the organization.”

Back in March 2021, during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle confirmed that she and her husband, stepped back from the royal family last year because the British tabloids were destroying her mental health.

“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” she told Winfrey.

“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

Meghan Markle went on to explain that the relentless, negative media coverage of her, as well as the palace’s unwillingness to refute false stories, caused her significant distress.

Timing of bullying claims raised additional suspicions.

The Times published its story just days before the duke and duchess sat down for the tell-all interview with Oprah.