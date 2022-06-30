Bullying claims against Duchess Meghan Markle to remain confidential

|
According to Good Morning America, Buckingham Palace will not publish any findings from its report into the handling of allegations Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, bullied members of staff.
Per ABC News, a senior palace source told reporters that this was to respect the confidentiality of whomever spoke to the independent law firm carrying out the investigation. They would not say whether the Duchess of Sussex was privy to the report’s findings, nor whether she had taken part.
“The point of the review was to investigate how the allegations were handled and so looked at how we would improve the processes and procedures we have in place and to ensure that the policies are fit for purpose,” said the source.
The palace would not provide further details on what these policy changes might be, but added that “individuals have the ability to express a concern about others within the organization.”
Back in March 2021, during her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle confirmed that she and her husband, stepped back from the royal family last year because the British tabloids were destroying her mental health.
“Look, I was really ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry, especially, because I know how much loss he has suffered, but I knew that if I didn’t say it, then I would do it,” she told Winfrey.
“I just didn’t want to be alive anymore.”
Meghan Markle went on to explain that the relentless, negative media coverage of her, as well as the palace’s unwillingness to refute false stories, caused her significant distress.
Timing of bullying claims raised additional suspicions.
The Times published its story just days before the duke and duchess sat down for the tell-all interview with Oprah.
The investigation was launched in March 2021 after The Times of London published a report that claimed Meghan Markle faced a bullying complaint from a close adviser at Kensington Palace.
According to the newspaper’s report, the complaint claimed that she “drove two personal assistants out of the household and was undermining the confidence of a third staff member.”
Per ABC News, in several alleged incidents after Harry and Meghan’s 2018 wedding, unnamed sources told the newspaper that staff members “would on occasion be reduced to tears.” One aide allegedly told a colleague, “I can’t stop shaking,” while in anticipation of a confrontation with Meghan, according to the report.
Meghan Markle defends her name and character through the barrage of attacks.
The Sussexes quickly responded to the report, with a spokesperson for the couple saying in a statement at the time, “Let’s just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation.”
“We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of The Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It’s no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining The Duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and The Duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”
“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the spokesperson added. “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”
The palace also acknowledged Wednesday that “they still have a way to go” on improving diversity within the royal household. Currently 9.6% of the royal work force are from a diverse background.